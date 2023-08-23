Venue: The Bone and Barrel, 311 Fairhope Ave. (Fairhope), 251-990-0782
Tickets: Free
Any denizens of the Eastern Shore looking to pregame before spending an evening at the Dauphin Street Beer Festival should get a dose of the truth at The Bone and Barrel.
Cat Rhodes & the Truth will be bringing a batch of sweet, soulful blues to downtown Fairhope. Vocalist Cat Rhodes and drummer Bryan Morris serve as the foundation of this group
In addition to this Mobilian having a day named after him, Morris has toured extensively with bluesman Kenny Neal as well as lending his percussive skills to Roman Street. Rhodes is a singer-songwriter who has opened for artists such as Bryan McKnight and Peabo Bryson. The duo, along with a lineup of seasoned musicians, bring a powerful wave of classic blues to any stage they visit.
Rhodes is following up her 2021 release, “Blues Sitting on My Doorstep,” with the single “Slim Brown.” With its driving beat and hellacious guitar, this song pulls listeners into a wild, smokey juke joint.
This track walks gracefully between the worlds of old-school blues and rock ’n’ rock. All the while, Rhodes commands the stage by summoning the spirits of great blues divas such as Big Mama Thorton and Ma Rainey. Those choosing to get a taste of Cat Rhodes & the Truth should be ready to hit the dance floor.
