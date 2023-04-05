Red & the Revelers have been making big moves over the past year. In fact, this show at Callaghan’s marks one of the band’s dates on the “Real Big Deal Tour.”
This run of shows has been taking them across the Southeast with a little stop in Texas for good measure. Along the way, Red & the Revelers have been trying to energize the crowd with a high tide of vocals, guitars and horns rolling the group’s mix of rock, soul and funk that is steeped in the murky, brackish water of Mobile Bay. In addition to spreading sounds from the band’s full-length debut, “The Wizard & the Witch,” Red & the Revelers will also be showcasing new tunes from an upcoming sophomore album.
Red & the Revelers’ followers are getting a taste of this future release through the single “Shattered Lives.” On some levels, this track is a well-defined departure from the Red & the Revelers’ first album. Frontman Greg “Red” Padilla’s vocals still embody its trademark raucous soul with a rock ’n’ roll edge, while his backing band matches the energy with grooving rhythms and explosive instrumentation. Recorded at Reel 2 Reel Studios with Will Turpin (Collective Soul), the production aspect of “Shattered Lives” is what sets it apart from the music on “The Wizard & the Witch.” The track reverberates with a bright, punchy vibe that brings an onslaught of instrumental and vocal layers to the forefront with an in-your-face attitude. Once the listener presses play, “Shattered Lives” refuses to be ignored. Longtime followers of Red & the Revelers will definitely notice this aspect but will not be disappointed.
Singer-songwriter Hope Cassity will ease Callaghan’s into Red & the Revelers’ typically rowdy set. Cassity will add a little contrast with a country sound in the key of country legends such as Patty Loveless and Kathy Mattea. Cassity delivers her original tunes with an emotional dynamic that she shares with each audience. Many local country fans will find a new favorite with Cassity.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.