The Peoples Room of Mobile will be giving the city a small preview of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. While funk and jazz dominate the New Orleans music scene, a little bit of country escapes the Big Easy from time to time.
Anna Elise Hastings & Her Revolving Cast of Characters is a good reason for country fans to seek out up-and-coming artists hailing from the Crescent City. Hastings has been collecting her “Characters” from the New Orleans music scene and releasing original material since 2018. In between albums, Hastings has traversed the Southeast and beyond, entertaining crowds with her fresh indie country sounds built upon the past with a firm eye on the future.
“Unmasking a Confidence Trickster” is the latest release from Anna Elise Hastings & Her Revolving Cast of Characters. This album mixes the sweet vocal styles of Emmylou Harris with the shady perceptions of Lucinda Williams everpresent.
The album’s opener, “Twice Married, Twice Divorced,” is an excellent country ballad in the conceptual key of Tammy Wynette or Loretta Lynn, and is powered by a sugary lyrical delivery of relationship self-therapy translated into song. “Missouri” is a smooth tune riddled with classic rockabilly from the heart of the honky-tonk. New Orleans influences slip into “Jack Kerouac” with its flashes of old-school Dr. John. Country fans who delve into Hastings’ catalog will agree her music is an impressive addition to the Gulf Coast’s growing country scene.
