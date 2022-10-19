Revolutionary bands tend to transcend time while still remaining relevant through a timeless sound. Chicago’s orchestral approach to rock ’n’ roll set their place in the history of rock ’n’ roll while setting new standards that are still present in modern music. This group’s early sounds set the bar for a “full-band” experience.
Chicago set a horn section in a prominent position in the band’s sound. At a time when West Coast psychedelic rock was raging, Chicago delivered a musical style that dipped slightly into the world of jazz but was undeniably rock ’n’ roll. The decades that followed brought 38 studio albums containing memorable songs such as “I’m a Man,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and many more. Chicago complemented these studio albums with charismatic live shows that provided real-time musical explorations for generation after generation.
Chicago is celebrating the release of the band’s latest album, “Chicago XXXVIII: Born for This Moment.” While this album is filled with new material, longtime fans of Chicago will notice this release takes the listener through Chicago’s musical evolution over the years. “If This Is Goodbye” is classic Chicago with its thoughtful arrangement, bright rhythms and shiny delivery. “Firecracker” is a dose of old-school pop-funk in the key of Earth, Wind & Fire and Kool & The Gang. “Somebody Needed Me the Most” is straight from Chicago in the ’80s. This impressive album combined with the band’s extensive catalog should make for a monumental evening of eclectic rock from one of the greats.
