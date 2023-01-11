Almost 20 years ago, the Texas-based band Cross Canadian Ragweed used an edgy backwoods sound as a forerunner to the alt. country scene. With its dedicated cult following, Cross Canadian used grassroots methods, intense touring and electrifying live shows as a successful formula until the band’s demise.
Now, Cross Canadian veterans Cody Canada and Jeremy Plato, along with drummer Eric Hansen, are reviving the spirit and sounds of Cross Canadian Ragweed with their project Cody Canada & the Departed. Much like Cross Canadian, Cody Canada & the Departed is a concentrated dose of Lone Star honky-tonk and rock sounds with an occasional sideroad into traditional country that is fresh and invigorating.
With three full-length albums in the band’s catalog, Cody Canada & the Departed is revisiting the past with their newest album, “Soul Gravy 2022.” Originally released in 2004, “Soul Gravy” served as the sophomore effort from Cross Canadian Ragweed. Die-hard fans of Cross Canadian Ragweed will not be disappointed with Cody Canada & the Departed’s revisit of these classic tracks.
While “Soul Gravy” should not be ignored, “Soul Gravy 2022” seems to reverberate with a passionate energy that was absent in the original release. Many would say a different focus on production might be the reason. However, “Soul Gravy 2022” maintains an underlying vibe that makes one assume there was a different atmosphere in the studio.
Jenna McClelland will serve as the local support on this bill. This singer-songwriter’s stage presence and original material is the perfect match for Cody Canada & the Departed. McClelland specializes in a downhome brand of Southern soul that is bold and seductive. In 2018, McClelland released her EP, “Mess.”
Even though this release features only five tracks, McClelland uses her time wisely with a dynamic tracklist that is a great representation of her fiery sound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.