The Azalea City should start the weekend in the OGD with an evening of music focused on groove, soul and family. Nashville’s LadyCouch will be returning to Callaghan’s to give patrons a healthy dose of new-school Southern rock jams. LadyCouch starts with founders Allen Thompson and Keshia Bailey. Their shared appreciation of classic rock orchestras such as Little Feat, Delaney & Bonnie and Joe Cocker’s “Mad Dogs and Englishmen” led the duo to form a musical on par with their muses. Thompson’s experience in psychedelic folk and Bailey’s experience in soul ensembles created an ideal foundation for the two to achieve their goal. Both began recruiting an extensive lineup of Nashville musicians to fill LadyCouch’s sound with a wave of strings, horns and vocals.
Once the LadyCouch’s lineup was in place, they retreated to Todd Snider’s studio, The Purple Building, to initially rehearse and complete pre-production for a debut album. However, the group decided to remain in The Purple Building to lay tracks with LadyCouch bassist Gordon Persha acting as producer. The band’s time in The Purple Building resulted in their debut album, “The Future Looks Fine.” The release finds LadyCouch achieving the goal of giving a modern take on those classic sounds that brought the band to life.
The album maintains a pure Southern vibe from start to finish. While the influences from Little Feat, Delaney & Bonnie and Cocker are undeniable, “The Future Looks Fine” is more of a revival than a repeat. With layers of vocal and instrumental tracks, each song seems to reflect an earnest and positive approach to songwriting, which resulted in tracks that can be encapsulated in the studio and expanded on the stage, fortunate for those who will be experiencing LadyCouch at Callaghan’s.
