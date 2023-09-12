The Downtown Get Down is back with its takeover of the corner of Cedar and Dauphin. This is becoming one of the Hargrove Foundation’s most popular annual events to generate funds to finance projects dealing with education, health/human services, arts/culture and qualified sports activities.
A $30 donation provides for entry, two drink tickets and musical entertainment. Last year’s lineup featured New Orleans funk band Flow Tribe paired with Mobile’s The Royal Heist. This year, the Downtown Get Down plans to keep things local with a bill featuring two regulars in the local scene.
Nappie Award winner Bruce Smelley will bring homegrown country sounds to the Downtown Get Down. Smelley’s live shows are marked by his showmanship as well as his catalog of originals and crowd favorites.
From the edgy “Ticket to Texas” to the heartfelt “Dancing Alone,” this local country artist’s eclectic radio-friendly country and energetic live delivery has made him a repeat performer in venues along the Gulf Coast.
Jenna McClelland will serve as the other half of this double-shot of local music. As the daughter of a songwriter who penned songs for Hank Williams Jr., Jerry Jeff Walker and Delbert McClinton, McClelland’s musical aspirations almost seem hereditary.
Before relocating to Mobile, McClelland had already paid her dues writing, recording and touring. Her time in the local scene has been marked by thrilling live performances that serve equal helpings of Southern rock and soul featuring McClelland’s trademark vocals.
