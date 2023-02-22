Satori Coffee House is maintaining its reputation for being one of the Azalea City’s most iconic all-ages music hotspots, especially when it comes to bands outside of the mainstream.
Once again, a local band will be playing host to a pair of visiting groups. Since the release of the band’s debut, “Damn Good Friends,” Goodwin Rainer has been showcasing tracks at venues around the Southeast. This punk outfit promises to trip across punk’s subgenres while displaying the lineup’s passion for its craft.
Coffinwolf Ultra will be giving Mobile a taste of New Orlean’s elusive punk scene. Punk enthusiasts will be pleasantly surprised by this fiery outfit. Coffinwolf Ultra resonates with an unbridled approach to composition matched with a lo-fi delivery in the tradition of Bad Brains in the “Black Dots” days. With a tidal wave of sonic chaos loaded into thoughtful punk measures, this group shows no mercy to unsuspecting audiences. Coffinwolf Ultra should earn some new fans in the Azalea City punk scene.
Pensacola’s Pauper’s Grave will add a dose of metal-infused punk reminiscent of Suicidal Tendencies in the early days. Those who sample Pauper’s Grave’s set will see this group has no lack of energy in the live environment. They also have no problem sharing this energy with their audiences. When Pauper’s Grave takes the stage, those in attendance should not be surprised if they fall into the mosh of the moment.
