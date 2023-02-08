Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Alabama Music Box will be hosting an underground rock pre-party on the eve of Mardi Gras Weekend.
Headlining band Jacuzzi Boys will be delivering a monstrous set of lo-fi garage rock with a hint of psychedelic goodness.
Pulling from the world of ’60s garage, Jacuzzi Boys celebrates a cross-demographic cult following that continues to grow with each performance.
With the band nearing the 20-year mark, Jacuzzi Boys’ timeless rock formula has resulted in a collection of infectious songs that not only appeals to a variety of listeners but also gets the crowd on the dance floor for the entire set.
This show should be the perfect warm-up to the weekend’s Mardi Gras debauchery.
Future Hate will be lending local support with Alabama-based alt. rockers Snacks thrown into the mix. Snacks will be a pleasant surprise for fans of late ’80s alt. rock.
Snacks’ rock sound reverberates with hints of Cocteau Twins and Dead Can Dance with a light shoegaze overtone. Snacks is a fresh addition to the Alabama music scene.
The group’s contemporary rock molded by classic influences should translate well in the live environment while appealing to listeners of all ages.
