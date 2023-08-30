For over 20 years, singer-songwriter Kristy Lee has been one of the local scene’s most beloved songwriters. The masses have watched a smooth evolution of Lee’s sound all while in anticipation of her next musical offering. Her breakout album, “Landscapes,” was a lovely combo of folk, country and soul spread across a warm base of acoustic guitar. A decade later, Lee gave the world her sophomore effort, “Raise the Dead.” This album took her original formula and added a dash of dramatic, mellow rock to the mix. Her growing fanbase realized that no matter where she took her sound, Lee’s heartfelt, “dirt road soul” vocals have remained a gorgeous constant throughout.
Now, Lee has lost herself in the blues with her new effort, “The Olive Tree,” which debuted at the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Blues Chart. Those who have waited patiently for this collection will not be disappointed, but those looking for a comparison in the modern blues world are not likely to find one. This album is blues done the only way Kristy Lee knows how. By adding slight increments of her previous influences as well as a few new ones, Lee manages to avoid the generic big band, bebop and blues-rock styles that tend to dominate modern blues. Instead, she reaches into a versatile bag of musical goodness to pull from the worlds of R&B, Southern rock and folk, and even gives listeners a little break of rocksteady rhythms from Jamaica. Many will find a couple of classic Lee tracks, but they will also find a heaping helping of fresh sounds that have been worth the wait.
