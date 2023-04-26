Back in January, singer-songwriter/visual artist Abe Partridge released his long-awaited debut album with his rock outfit The Psyche Peas in tandem with his “With Signs Following” exhibition at the Alabama Contemporary Art Center. Before the exhibition leaves in May, Partridge is returning to the gallery to celebrate the release of his sophomore album, “Love in the Dark,” which was released on Baldwin County Public Records. Partridge’s desire for his following to witness these new tracks in a live setting is so great he is only charging $1 for entry.
Partridge has been waiting three years for the release of this album. Tracked with Nashville-based songwriter Shawn Byrne, “Love in the Dark” was originally set to be released in 2020. However, COVID restrictions prevented any supporting tour and forced the singer-songwriter to wait. During that downtime, Partridge continued to work on the tracks on this album until its final incarnation.
Fans have been enjoying three singles from the upcoming album. Two of these tracks continue Partridge’s musical legacy of combining poignant lyrics and raw delivery, which is gently cradled by plucks across the acoustic guitar. Partridge likens “Love in the Dark” to a prayer, and it seems to be one of his most personal. This track moves through Partridge’s past life in the Southern Baptist church and present life as an accomplished singer-songwriter/visual artist.
Sonically, the sweet ballad “Young Love (Alabama Skies)” is almost a tribute to the late John Prine and his work with Iris DeMent. These are contrasted by “Alabama Astronauts.” This track takes on the spoken word of an Alabama native describing an encounter with the otherworldly and a truly Alabama reaction. With an extensive worldwide tour following closely behind this show, local fans are encouraged to sample this album amongst Partridge’s art.
