MUSIC Don’t judge a band by its covers BY STEPHEN CENTANNI Stephen Centanni Music Editor Nov 18, 2026 1 hr ago 0 facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557900071233 Band: The BIG RevealDate: Friday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm'6?F6i u2:C9@A6 qC6H:?8 r@>A2?J[ h`c }:49@=D pG6] Wu2:C9@A6X[ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^72:C9@A63C6H:?8]4@>Qm72:C9@A63C6H:?8]4@>k^2mk^Am kAm%:4<6EDi uC66k^AmkAm|@3:=6 q2J :D @? E96 4FDA @7 2 E9C66\>@?E9 9@=:52J D62D@? E92E 6?5D @? u2E %F6D52J] %96 >25?6DD H:== 368:? @? %92?<D8:G:?8 s2J] u2:C9@A6 qC6H:?8 r@] :D :?G:E:?8 E96 >2DD6D E@ 86E 2 4@=5 @?6 2?5 D@>6 C@4< C6=:67 4@FCE6DJ @7 vC2?5 q2J’D %96 qxv #6G62=] %9:D FA\2?5\4@>:?8 =:?6FA @7 J@F?8 E2=6?E 762EFC6D v2G:? !2C<6C W8F:E2C^G@42=DX[ {F<6 !F4<6EE W32DDX[ p?5C6H |FDD6=H9:E6 W<6J3@2C5X 2?5 w2J6D q@@E9 W5CF>DX] (9:=6 E96 32?5 A=2?D E@ AF== 4C@H5 A=62D6CD 7C@> E96 ’h_D 2?5 a___D[ %96 qxv #6G62= H:== E6249 E96 4C@H5 ?@E E@ ;F586 2 32?5 3J :ED 4@G6CD] %96 32?5’D 8C@H:?8 =:DE @7 @C:8:?2=D 92D 2=C625J C6DF=E65 :? @A6?:?8 D=@ED 7@C 32?5D C2?8:?8 7C@> $:DE6C w2K6= E@ w2??29 s2D96C]k^AmkAmx? a_ad[ E96 32?5 :?EC@5F465 E96 H@C=5 E@ :ED $@FE96C?\7F6=65 2=E] C@4< DEJ=6 E9C@F89 E96 7F==\=6?8E9 563FE “$9@@E:?8 @FE E96 $2E6==:E6D]” %9:D 2=3F> 7=2F?ED EC24<D E92E D<:CE 2 ?F>36C @7 :?7=F6?46D E@ 4C62E6 2 D@F?5 H:E9 H:56 2AA62=] u=2G@CD @7 C@4< :? E96 <6J @7 $6G6? |2CJ %9C66[ rC665 2?5 %9C66 s@@CD s@H? C6D@?2E6 E9C@F89 E9:D 2=3F>] w@H6G6C[ E96D6 :?7=F6?46D 2C6 4FE 3J 2 5:CE C@25 2EE:EF56 E92E 7:?5D 2 4@??64E:@? H:E9 4@F?ECJ 72?D] $2>A=:?8 E96 32?5’D ?6H D:?8=6D[ “|2<6 q6=:6G6C” 2?5 “$@>63@5J’D v@??2 {@G6[” D6CG6D 2D 2 4=62C C67=64E:@? @7 E9:D 32?5’D 5@F3=6\65865 2AAC@249 E@ 2 D92CA D@F?5] x7 E96 32?5’D 565:42E:@? E@ E96:C D@F?5 C6>2:?D DEC@?8[ %96 qxv #6G62= D9@F=5 36 2? :?E6C6DE:?8 =@42= E@ H2E49]k^Am Stephen Centanni Music Editor Follow Stephen Centanni Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
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