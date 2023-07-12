Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Ally Venable Band
Date: Thursday, July 20, with doors at 7 p.m.
Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St., asmglobalmobile.com
Tickets: $35.50-$161 available through Ticketmaster
Kenny Wayne Shepherd will be returning for another evening filled with his signature blues rock. Shepherd’s smooth, electrifying take on the blues is not the only impressive aspect of his career.
This artist’s musical lifespan in the world of blues should also be noted. By the age of 13, this self-taught guitarist had already begun to pull a following, including blues legend Brian Lee. In the blues world, young performers are a hot, trendy commodity. However, many of these teen and preteen artists’ popularity fades as they enter adulthood.
Instead, Shepherd’s creative fires have continued to burn brightly with 11 studio releases and two live albums with “Trouble Is … 25” being the most recent. This album finds Shepherd revisiting his 1997 sophomore album, “Trouble Is.”
From the hit song “Blue on Black” to his renditions of Hendrix and Dylan cuts, “Trouble Is … 25” might feature an older Shepherd flashing back to the early days of his catalog, but experience combined with personal and artistic reflection gives longtime Shepherd fans an exciting addition to this bluesman’s legacy.
Ally Venable Band will be opening the evening. Venable’s blues foundation is set firmly in the house that Stevie Ray Vaughan built in the Texas music scene.
However, the modern influences that seep into her songwriting have been establishing a unique legacy, which features tough moves on the guitar and a bold vocal style falling somewhere between Bonnie Raitt and Susan Tedeschi. Armed with a Gibson Les Paul, Venable will have a set filled with songs from her latest album, “Real Gone.”
Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
