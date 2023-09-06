Only 50 tickets will be sold for a bill that is sure to fill every seat. After playing a number of intimate local shows, singer-songwriter Eric Erdman will be returning to Callaghan’s.
Over the years, Erdman has become a role model for up-and-coming songwriters around Mobile. His prolific composition skills have resulted in an extensive catalog that keeps on growing, which can be witnessed through his “Fresh Song Fridays” releases on his website, ericerdmanmusic.com. Erdman combines these songs with a lustrous, soothing baritone voice that delivers inventive musical commentary on the world around him. Both his reputation as a songwriter and his welcoming stage presence have allowed him to travel the world spreading his music. With his busy schedule, the Azalea City never knows when they will catch him in a local venue.
Oh Jeremiah will be paired with Erdman. As regular visitors to the city, this Nashville songwriting duo has also pulled a healthy local following. Many great musical acts benefit from developing their sound. Oh Jeremiah’s longtime musical formula has not changed and for good reason.
The duo specializes in a warm, mellow brand of indie rock that is non-abrasive and appealing. Over the past year, Oh Jeremiah has released two singles that could be the harbinger of another album. “Blue Jean Jacket” is a worthy sing-along Jeremiah Stricklin infuses with a lyrical flow that takes advantage of each measure before dropping into a memorable chorus.
“Glory Three Times” is a sugary love ballad that is sure to force couples into passionate gazes and swaying embraces on the dance floor. Oh Jeremiah sharing a stage with Erdman should make for a calming transition into the work week.
