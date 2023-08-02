Over the past 10 years, alt. country has emerged from the underground to be welcomed by eager country fans looking to escape the mainstream. While some of these country styles might be new to many, the masses must not forget the bands that nurtured this genre into its current form. Some younger fans might not recognize the music of the Kudzu Kings, which features the guitar stylings of Widespread Panic expatriate George McConnell. However, an ever-growing legion of fans still celebrates this band’s alt. country legacy, which began in the mid-’90s. Combining elements of bluegrass, country and jam, this Oxford-based band has collected dedicated fans that still wait in anticipation for the next live show.
A live show is the best way for newcomers to experience Kudzu Kings’ eclectic sound. Those wanting to sample that experience should look to the band’s 2020 live album, “Made in Mississippi,” which was released in celebration of the band’s 25th anniversary.
However, Kudzu Kings’ studio releases should not be ignored. The band’s self-titled debut contains songs such as “Driving” and “Streetwalkin’,” which feature musical qualities that can still be heard in artists such as Sturgill Simpson and Jason Isbell. “Tick Taxi” and “Truly” created paths that helped pilot newgrass into the jam scene. Kudzu Kings continued serving this trademark musical cocktail on the band’s 1999 release, “Y2Kow.” Considering the band’s versatile approach to songwriting, fans of jam and alt. country who have yet to experience Kudzu Kings should make plans to do so.
