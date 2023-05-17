Hangout Music Festival
Date: May 19-21
Venue: The Hangout, 101 E. Beach Blvd. (Gulf Shores), hangoutmusicfest.com
Tickets: $349-$2,399, available through the festival’s website
Each year, the Hangout Music Fest brings a tidal wave of musical acts and festival-goers to the Alabama Gulf Coast. Over the years, this annual event has pulled a seemingly endless list of impressive artists from across the sonic spectrum including Jack White, Paul Simon, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kendrick Lamar and many others. Hangout Fest has also showcased the regional music scene in past lineups.
Two local artists who will be performing at Hangout Fest 2023 are from Elberta, which is not far from the festival grounds. EDM artists Ryan “ZEWMOB” Lee and Deven “Meachie” Meacham of the Future Astronaut Co. collective will be setting the tone for the festival. ZEWMOB will be opening the festival on Friday at the Malibu Beach House at noon, followed by a set at the Monster Beach Club at 12:50 p.m. Meachie will be following the same schedule and locations on Saturday.
Longtime friends who are now regulars on the Tuscaloosa club scene, ZEWMOB and Meachie’s path to Hangout Fest began at the event itself. Before their Hangout Fest debut, Lagniappe Weekly’s Steve Centanni spoke with these two EDM artists about their Hangout past and present as well as mixing and mashing in the Tuscaloosa club scene.
Steve Centanni: You two are not strangers. How did you cross paths?
Deven “Meachie” Meacham: I’ve known Ryan’s brother since fourth grade. Me and Ryan got pretty close whenever we started working on music and once I started to get involved in music. His younger brother put us together a little bit and now we’re a part of the same collective. He gave me the job I have up here in Tuscaloosa. We’ve gotten closer over the years working on music and been together ever since, pretty much. Growing up, I didn’t think Ryan liked me.
Ryan “ZEWMOB” Lee: That’s crazy! [Laughs] Yeah, Meachie and my little brother grew up together. We actually grew up about a street over from each other in a small town in South Alabama called Elberta. As much as we work together now and the places that we’ve gone have been awesome.
I don’t know why he always says that! I guess it was some experience when we were little, and he thought I didn’t like him, but that wasn’t really the case. We got closer starting our musical journeys together and just through bumping into each other and him attending shows. Then there came a time when he was wanting to take his career more seriously and go full time with it. Me and another buddy had started a full-time operation in Tuscaloosa. He was at the right spot and had all the right traits of someone to take something like this seriously. So, we started in Tuscaloosa and we’re still doing the thing.
Centanni: How would you describe the EDM scene in Tuscaloosa?
Meacham: It’s very interesting. I work in an open format bar and it goes pretty well. Trying to get somebody with a big name in is pretty difficult sometimes. There’s a venue like two blocks away that tries to get all these big artists in and it flops. Sometimes the fraternity shows are pretty good and sometimes they’re not. It’s hit or miss sometimes. At the bar that me and Ryan work at, we’ll get artists who come in every once in a while and do good and sell out or come close to selling out. It’s hit or miss sometimes.
Lee: I would say that the general party culture is a lot more predominant than like nuanced interest in creative dance music. So, as me and him started our careers there, we had to straddle the line of both at the same time and figure out how we could play songs that the kids came here to listen to and were expecting but also putting a dance music spin on it. It’s really trying to figure out in every situation how to do what you’d like to do as an artist but also satisfy all the kids who came there to get a little taste of the nightlife that they’ve been looking forward to all week as well.
Centanni: That’s so interesting, because a lot of upcoming bands would say they use the same method to get their music out, no matter the genre.
So, you two have actually gone to Hangout together in the past, right?
Lee: Yeah, it was my first festival back in 2012 right around when I was graduating [high school]. Performing there 10 years later is such a full-circle moment.
Meacham: I remember skipping class one time to go to it on a Friday. I had a ticket for the weekend and my parents wouldn’t let me go that Friday and skip school, because it was so close to graduation. They thought I wouldn’t make it. So, I just ended up skipping class and going.
Centanni: Good for you, man! What do your parents think about you performing at the festival?
Meacham: They are literally speechless. My mom and my dad and my little brother have been talking about it. All of their friends have been talking about it.
Centanni: For both of you, what an act that you’ve seen at Hangout Fest that made you say, “I’ve gotta do this!”
Lee: Mine was absolutely the first year I went with Zedd and Skrillex. This was when EDM music was just starting to trickle down to the Southeast. I think that Hangout hosting those up-and-coming electronic acts and seeing how those artists did things and created music made me realize that it was something that I could do on my own without having to find bandmates. For me, I always wanted to have a band when I was growing up. I was big into rock and I was big into hardcore. As an individual who couldn’t find the right combination and still wanted to do music, this became a great avenue to start a career without having to depend on other people.
Meacham: It was Hangout Fest 2015 or 2016 that put the biggest impact on me. I bought a computer right after that. I remember that I was struggling with money at the time to get a laptop. My dad helped me and I paid him. That’s what started it. It was 2015 or 2016 where it was Jack U, GRiZ, Alison Wonderland, Gramatik, Hippie Sabotage and all these good, amazing people that honestly put an impact on me that made me want to do music. That was when I was like, “This is what I wanna do.”
Centanni: How does it feel to be going back to Hangout Fest not only as friends but also as performers?
Meacham: I mean, I’ve cried numerous times being like, “I can’t believe this is actually happening.” I’ve been slacking, but I’ve been wanting to print out the flier and post it above my desk in my bedroom.
Lee: For me, it’s so awesome. Winter Circle from New Orleans is the new team running things and they’ve done such a great job injecting local talent into the lineup. Before, all the booking was done with bigger agencies out of California. In the past, I think programming local talent has been overlooked. So, to have this team coming in and doing such a great job creating a space for local artists year to year has been such a great addition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.