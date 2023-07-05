Ever More Nest promises to give Callaghan’s regulars an easy transition into the work week with a sound featuring deep Southern roots. Louisiana native Kelcy Wilburn serves as the creative foundation for this act. She pulls from a versatile number of influences. These influences include not only the gospel, country and blues of her home but also the Gen X alt. rock greats of her generation including Tori Amos, Counting Crows and many more. Ever More Nest introduced themselves to the masses through the debut album “The Place You Call Home,” which earned a nomination for Best Alt. Country Album with the Independent Music Awards.
Wilburn will be charming Callaghan’s with her sophomore effort, “Out Here Now.” Those familiar with her Gen X musical influences will quickly fall in love with her sound. Vocally, her delivery is reminiscent of Natalie Merchant but maintains a gorgeous, genteel Southern edge. In addition, Wilburn fills this album with mellow twang mixed with calm, clean moves across the guitar and earnest lyrical work. This singer-songwriter promises to be a new Callaghan’s favorite and hopefully a regular visitor to the city.
The special election for Mobile City Council District 6 will be held on Tuesday, July 25. The winner of the election and possible runoff on August 22, will replace Scott Jones who resigned earlier this year.
