The Mardi Gras season will be enveloping the Azalea City with an air of mischief and debauchery until Ash Wednesday brings it to an abrupt end on Feb. 22. The Conde Cavaliers’ parade serves as the introduction to this special time of year on the Gulf Coast. After the Condes roll through downtown, a cavalcade of regional talent will be filling Cedar Street Social Club with music from one of rock history’s most iconic bands.
Mobile has witnessed local artists pay tribute to music legends such as the Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd and John Coltrane. “Exile on Cedar Street” will be a revue of The Rolling Stones’ extensive catalog.
Throughout the performance, production company Future Astronaut will be accenting the show with the psychedelic blaze of electric lights and graphics across Cedar Street Social Club. Exile on Cedar Street will feature Mobile and Baldwin County artists such as Jake Peavy, Grayson Capps, Jenna McClelland, Johnny Hayes, Shelby Kemp, Ben Jernigan, Owen Finley, Greg Deluca, Jesse McCraw, Drew Travis and Blake Nolte.
The vocal and instrumental diversity of this lineup should provide fresh sonic context for some of The Rolling Stones’ most beloved songs. Along the way, the crowd should expect this group to jam into the late-night hours.
