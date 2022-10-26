daikaiju

Daikaiju!! Internationally known surf-rock revival band, comes to shred The Box (and hopefully not burn it down). Pumping up the bill with them are local rockers SOSS and POVY

Much like the Pine Hill Haints’ yearly Joe Cain visit, Daikaiju has made it an annual tradition to visit the Azalea City around Halloween. Daikaiju takes its name from the Japanese word for “giant strange beast.” For decades, this heavily touring band has lived up to its moniker with fiery (literally) live shows that explode beyond the stage. Donning oni-style masks, this group specializes in a raging mix of surf rock and punk in the same tradition as classic bands such as Man or Astroman? and Agent Orange. Newcomers to this band’s live show should be aware that the band rarely confines itself to the stage. Daikaiju’s past local shows have featured actions ranging from the band playing in the middle of the crowd to the group taking to the streets. 

