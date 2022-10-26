Much like the Pine Hill Haints’ yearly Joe Cain visit, Daikaiju has made it an annual tradition to visit the Azalea City around Halloween. Daikaiju takes its name from the Japanese word for “giant strange beast.” For decades, this heavily touring band has lived up to its moniker with fiery (literally) live shows that explode beyond the stage. Donning oni-style masks, this group specializes in a raging mix of surf rock and punk in the same tradition as classic bands such as Man or Astroman? and Agent Orange. Newcomers to this band’s live show should be aware that the band rarely confines itself to the stage. Daikaiju’s past local shows have featured actions ranging from the band playing in the middle of the crowd to the group taking to the streets.
Mobile’s Soss will be one of two local groups providing support. Three years ago, Soss released its debut album, “Mobile Zoo.” This release featured a beautiful, electrifying fusion of raunchy garage rock and modern psychedelic.
Soss’s latest release is “2022,” which features a more concentrated version of the band’s original musical formula. “High on the Hog” and “Chiromancer’s Lament” are rapid-fire deliveries of intense neo-psychedelic rock. “Piss Pastor” and “Ron’s House” delve back into the band’s talent for raw garage rock overtures. However, the album’s closer, “Am I Demon (Danzig),” adds a slight bit of thrash metal into the band’s underground mix.
POVY will complete this showbill. POVY specializes in an expert mix of underground sounds. The band’s self-titled debut and its sophomore effort, “Casso,” is an experimental concoction filled with classic goth rock, dreamy shoegaze and modern psychedelic enhanced by electronic ambient sounds. If POVY’s live show matches its studio work, then the crowd is in for more treats than tricks with this group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.