Friday and Saturday nights usually find Brickyard Dauphin Street packed to capacity. This weekend, Brickyard will be tempting the masses to venture into downtown Mobile on a Sunday night.
Float Like a Buffalo will be stampeding into the Azalea City for an evening of jams from Colorado. Pulling influences from Lettuce, The Motet and Chicago Transit Authority, Float Like a Buffalo boasts seven members doing time on 10 instruments.
With helpings of funk, rock, reggae and jam, Float Like a Buffalo’s bottom line is an adrenalized sonic punch highlighted by blazing horns, heavy rhythms, bright keys and furious guitars. This musical cocktail has earned them the honor of being named the best funk band in Denver as well as sets on the iconic Red Rocks stage.
Float Like a Buffalo is touring in support of the band’s new album, “Day Late Dollar Short.” This release will leave newcomers to Float Like a Buffalo’s sound curious about the band’s live performance. “Day Late Dollar Short” boldly resonates with energized jams that are infectiously bold. The heavy guitar riffs and jaunty piano of “Rocketship” is a flashback to bands such as Phish and Widespread Panic in the late ’90s. “Big Easy” is a relentless delivery of heavy rock jams mingled with horns for this tribute to the Crescent City. The Latin madness of “Sledgehammer” is an album standout that begs to thrive on the live stage. Sunday at Brickyard could get interesting.
