With the solemnity of Lent overwhelming the Azalea City, Mardi Gras 2023 is almost a distant memory. Nevertheless,
5 Mile Brass Band is planning a live delivery of fresh sounds from the band’s upcoming album, “Our Duty.” The group will be bringing some impressive support into the mix with sets from DJ Madmuse and Mississippi’s Blackwater Brass. Sousaphonist Brett Harrington said the release of “Our Duty'' is a call for celebration on the same level as the party vibe that flows through the album.
“It’s going to be an all-around party circling around this album,” Harrington said. “We’ve spent about a year and a half writing and working on this music. We’re ready to lay it all out there for everybody.”
“Our Duty” is a stellar collection of innovative, versatile brass sounds that should resonate with a variety of musical tastes. Overall, 5 Mile Brass Band excels in creating a brass style that belongs solely to Mobile. A phone call that is a slight throwback to the glory days of Tribe Called Quest serves as the “Intro” before slipping into a sonic constant thread that stretches from start to finish. This connection would be the earnest attention used to create each song.
5 Mile Brass Band breaks from the sometimes repetitive nature of brass bands with a polished balance of jazz, funk and hip-hop carried by a smooth delivery, especially with the album’s title track. The group’s love for jazz shines throughout this album beyond just the music. While many brass bands would look to previous brass ensembles for covers, 5 Mile Brass Band’s passion for this genre led them to form an upbeat translation of Joe Zawinul’s “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy.”
“It’s just an old jazz standard,” tenor saxophonist Daniel Hamilton said. “It’s been played around by a bunch of different guys, but it’s got a really fun vibe to it. It’s really fun to play around with.”
Those tripping across the songs on “Our Duty” will not deny a variety of impressive musical factors that cannot be ignored. “Sharpen De Heirro” gives the band’s brass sounds a Latin infusion that is seldom heard in the genre. When the group slows it down with “Ellipses,” 5 Mile Brass Band’s choice in rhythm and beats gives Mobile its own First Line anthem. Tracks with servings of hip-hop such as “The Vernacular,” “Blue Bird” and “Squeaky Limo” feature an impeccable, infectious verbal flow, courtesy of alto saxophonist Michael Jolly.
With eight members in the band, the eclectic nature of “Our Duty” comes from an equally eclectic songwriting style. All the while, Harrington said, the only constant in their songwriting process is just to keep writing with one foot in past and one foot in future.
“Sometimes, it’s, ‘Hey, let’s get together and start writing,’” Harrington explained. “Sometimes I have an idea that’s unfinished and we have a little extra time sitting around at my shop or on the road. We were in New Orleans last week and wanted to work on stuff and add some things to it and see if a song comes out of it. Things that happen to us while we’re together can inspire a song. One time we were downtown and saw this beat-up limo, so one of the songs on the album is called ‘Squeaky Limo.’”
Trumpeter/keyboardist Jake Reosti said, “I think you have to balance tradition with new ideas. If you’re playing in a brass band that doesn’t acknowledge the tradition at all, it would be harder to market to some people who already have an idea of what a brass band is. If you’re bringing some new stuff to the table, you can find a new audience. If they haven’t been into brass music, they can get into stuff that they might not have known about with the pop music and the newer hip-hop sound.”
Delving deeper into the layers of “Our Duty” reveals another impressive aspect of the album. The production value that embraces the album gives the tracks a touch of warmth and richness that is usually absent in studio work for many brass outfits. Harrington took on production duties with Andrew Paxton in charge of mixing and mastering. Tracking occurred between Mobile’s Dauphin Street Sound and 880 Studios as well as Blackbird Studios in Nashville. Their time in Nashville was not only spent recording but also instructing through Blackbird Studios’ The Blackbird Academy. The Blackbird Academy was looking for horns to instruct their students in recording this realm of instruments. 5 Mile Brass Band answered the call, which resulted in a positive experience for all involved.
“A lot of the guys in the band went to school for production,” Harrington said. “Our rapper, Michael, works at Dauphin Street Sound in Mobile. He was able to do some teaching while we were there. It was really a blessing to have the opportunity to go teach and record in such a big studio in Nashville.”
In addition to writing for the next album, 5 Mile has no plans to rest after the release of “Our Duty.” Regular visits to the venue Le Bon Temps Roule in New Orleans have led to a friendship between 5 Mile and the Soul Rebels Brass Band. In fact, 5 Mile will be filling the Soul Rebels’ longtime Thursday night residency while the band is on tour. In addition, 5 Mile has a big tour plan with an itinerary that will take them across the country and into Canada. All the while, Harrington said, 5 Mile will be telling the same story through the new tracks found on “Our Duty.”
“The story is saying, ‘Hey, this is where we came from,’” Harington said. “We’re the band kids that were kind of nerdy kids in school. Now, we’re out of school and doing something cool.”
