The city of Mobile’s Parks & Recreation Department will be having a grand Black Friday after-party with another installment of Friday Night Live. These regular concerts have been pulling crowds with a mix of free regional music accented by family-friendly fun.
Recent Friday Night Live shows have been held at Cooper Riverside Park. This round will be taking place on the banks of Mobile Bay at Arlington Park. While glass containers and tents are prohibited, Friday Night Live invites the public to bring blankets and chairs to lounge under the stars and enjoy the sounds of two great bands with DJ Geaux mixing and mashing in between sets.
Ballastella will provide a set of homegrown indie rock to the lineup. In 2018, this quartet featuring Ty Reed (vocals), Liam Roberts (guitar), J.D. Faralli (drums) and Ben Hastie (bass) “emerged in the serendipitous wake of adolescence.” Ballastella’s time on stage will be dominated by the band’s full-length debut, “Here.” This release shines with its sonic mix of musical styles and its attention to thoughtful arrangements. Cuts like “River” are polished contrasts of sweet soul and edgy rock that demonstrate the group’s passion for establishing its own place in the local scene. “Bullwhip” also showcases Ballastella’s dedication to forging a rock style driven by rhythmic grooves. This album does have pit stops into the world of post-synth rock through “Lonely Lady” and “Way of the World.” Ballastella should have no problem pulling the crowd from their chairs and blankets.
Royal Horses will be paying another visit to the Azalea City. Since introducing themselves to the area, this group has become a favorite with locals. The band first took form as a three-piece focused on rock and country. Now, Royal Horse features a six-member lineup that delves into “Americana, blues, country, psychedelic and progressive” sounds. The band has been celebrating the release of its sophomore effort, “Where the Purple Flowers Grow.” This release is a perfect reflection of the Royal Horse’s diverse approach to music. The tracklist starts with a proper dose of honest indie country before dropping into the modern Southern rock of “Lungs.” Halfway through the album, “Bind and Bury” throws the vibe into a merciless torrent of raucous dirt road rock fueled by passion before easing back into the band’s Americana leanings. This new material has the makings of a memorable live performance from Royal Horses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.