Last year, the Azalea City met one of its musical expatriates. Jabel Hendrix’s local upbringing helped inspire the Mardi Gras anthem “Get Down” and its companion music video. While many might have thought that the release of “Get Down” was a one-off for this singer-songwriter, Hendrix is proving that his involvement in music is far from complete. Since the release of “Get Down,” Hendrix has added two new singles to his legacy. 

hendrix-1.jpg

The first single, “Tell Me,” is a departure from the raucous Mardi Gras attitude of “Get Down.” However, this track shows Hendrix’s leanings into the world of rock. “Tell Me” maintains Hendrix’s edgy soul vocals and lays them amongst measures of indie rock. While this track has slowly spread across the nation, Hendrix said most of his listeners for “Tell Me” have been overseas, with the song edging toward the 50,000 stream mark. He said a mix of streams, childhood memories and conversations with his family is encouraging him to tour beyond the U.S.

hendrix-2.jpg

