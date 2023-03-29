Last year, the Azalea City met one of its musical expatriates. Jabel Hendrix’s local upbringing helped inspire the Mardi Gras anthem “Get Down” and its companion music video. While many might have thought that the release of “Get Down” was a one-off for this singer-songwriter, Hendrix is proving that his involvement in music is far from complete. Since the release of “Get Down,” Hendrix has added two new singles to his legacy.
The first single, “Tell Me,” is a departure from the raucous Mardi Gras attitude of “Get Down.” However, this track shows Hendrix’s leanings into the world of rock. “Tell Me” maintains Hendrix’s edgy soul vocals and lays them amongst measures of indie rock. While this track has slowly spread across the nation, Hendrix said most of his listeners for “Tell Me” have been overseas, with the song edging toward the 50,000 stream mark. He said a mix of streams, childhood memories and conversations with his family is encouraging him to tour beyond the U.S.
“My dad was in the military, so I lived in Germany as a kid,” said Hendrix, who is a cousin of the great Jimi Hendrix. “So, I’ve always wanted to go back to that area. When I spoke with Jimi’s family, they said, ‘Well, Jimi had his first success overseas, but he had to tone it down.’”
“With Out You” is Hendrix’s newest single. This beautiful track finds Hendrix with a case of the blues. With its reflections on life and the world around him, Hendrix uses “With Out You” to travel back to the blues sounds of the ’60s with both the arrangement and the production.
Many bands such as Alabama Shakes and St. Paul & the Broken have successfully ventured into the past. This track places Hendrix in the league of those bands but with his own sonic edge. The bluesy overtones of Motown are alive and well in this cut and represent a path Hendrix will hopefully revisit.
“I grew up listening to the blues,” Hendrix explained. “My mom listened to a lot of blues artists, and Mobile has a big blues culture. The blues will never be parted from me. It’s in my DNA.”
Music is not the only item on Hendrix’s agenda. Recently, he has been a spokesperson for Mississippi-based Cathead Vodka. In fact, he stopped by WALA’s “Studio 10” to make drinks during Mardi Gras. He also hopes to establish a philanthropic event called “Fill the Float.” Hendrix hopes to work with local businesses to fill a Mardi Gras float with school supplies, clothes and pantry items for the next school year. Other than that, Hendrix said fans can expect his next single, “Dope Man,” to drop in the near future.
