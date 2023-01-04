Alabama Music Box will be starting 2023 with two dreamy alt. rock bands from South Florida. Five years ago, Palomino Blond used the single “I’m Not Rite 4 U” as a foundation track for its multifaceted sound. This single featured an impressive, seamless delivery of interwoven influences ranging from indie rock to shoegaze.
The band’s EP release “Demos” followed much in the same direction with tracks such as “I Would Die for Sarah Michelle Gellar” taking a signature sound in the same style as Lush and giving it a hard edge.
Over the years, Palomino Blond’s mixture of crunchy rock and ethereal shoegaze has become the band’s common thread, which they feature on their latest full-length, “Ontheinside.”
While the album is dominated by the band’s hypnotic style, Palomino Blond surprises listeners with fiery tracks such as “Phoebe” and “Secrets.” With ’90s alt. rock styles making a resurgence, Palomino Blond is a band that definitely exhibits a constructive passion for these sounds.
Smelter will be sharing the bill with Palomino Blond. This five-piece from South Florida will be showcasing tracks from the band’s debut EP, “Muffler.”
“Muffler” is a collection of songs inspired by the same muses that influenced iconic ’90s outfits such as The Breeders, Matthew Sweet, Liz Phair and many others. However, Smelter’s sound is not a musical regurgitation of the bands that shaped this sound.
This group has taken notes from the forefathers of alt. rock and given it new life with its own interpretation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.