The Alabama Gulf Coast is home to a rich and diverse population of singer-songwriters but none are quite like Abe Partridge.
Since 2015, Partridge has used a mix of raw, rugged vocals, eccentrically insightful lyrics and a warm, cordial stage presence to cultivate a dedicated worldwide audience. Along the way, Partridge has also found notoriety through his mixed-media folk art that features curious visions of the world around him. This week, the Azalea City will have the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Abe Partridge both sonically and visually through three events.
One of these happenings will be the wide album release of Partridge’s Psych Peas project’s debut album. Red & the Revelers will provide an opening set along with a solo performance from Partridge. Many will remember the original release party for this electrifying album. However, the previous celebration focused on the release of the album on vinyl. This performance will be promoting the album’s release into the digital stream.
“We put it out, but we only released it on vinyl back then,” Partridge explained. “I think there were maybe 75 people at that show, and those people were able to buy a record if they wanted. This time, we’re doing the whole big shebang and putting it on all the streaming platforms.”
The Psych Peas sound exists in a music dimension separate from Partridge’s solo material. The group’s lineup features Partridge alongside his “best friend” and longtime “music collaborator” Dave Garrett on guitar. The Red Clay Strays’ drummer John W. Hall and bassist Andrew Bishop comprise the rhythm section of this fiery band. Those unfamiliar with the Psych Peas’ sound will witness these four musicians in a rare musical context. With lyrics blasted into the audience in an unbridled form of spoken word, the band’s merciless sound falls somewhere between grunge and noise rock. When the band enters the live environment, the members fall into a shared charismatic state fueled by a flurry of unhindered emotion.
Partridge said his freedom to release “raw energy” onstage is a rewarding experience.
“When I do my folk shows, I have to really concentrate,” said Partridge. “When you start [a folk show], you’re pushing to get to the precipice that you try to get to at those kinds of shows. With the Psych Peas, you just take off and go for it. It’s like jumping off a cliff.”
The Psych Peas’ wide release party will not be the only reason why Partridge will be celebrating this week. On Thursday, Jan. 19, he will be exposing the public to another side of his artistic talent. The University of South Alabama’s Mary Elizabeth and Charles Bernard Rodning Gallery of Art will be holding an opening reception for a collection of Partridge’s art that features his visions translated into inks and watercolors. With light aesthetic qualities contrasting his bold folk art, Partridge said his home served as the catalyst for his new style of painting.
“I have a small house with three children and a wife,” Partridge said. “I have to paint outside, and it was really hot back in July and August.”
On Saturday, Jan. 21, Partridge will be at the Alabama Contemporary Art Center for an artist reception for his new “With Signs Following” collection. While the mixed-media folk art for this collection will be familiar, the concept for “With Signs Following” is truly unique. Partridge found inspiration for these new pieces through a two-year journey into the world of Appalachian snake-handling churches. From the hypnotic music to the enigmatic services, Partridge documented his experience visually and aurally with this ambitious exhibit that takes visitors into this unconventional religious environment.
Partridge will not be resting after this trio of events. In fact, the singer-songwriter will begin “touring like a madman” in anticipation of his sophomore effort, “Love in the Dark,” which will be released by Baldwin County Public Records on April 14. This album features an undeniable evolution of Partridge’s sound but not his songwriting. From reflections of his military past to a tale of an alien incursion in a trailer park, “Love in the Dark” features Partridge’s trademark lyrical style and coarse vocals that have earned him notoriety. However, the production aspect of “Love in the Dark” showcases a fresh musical persona.
While acoustic guitar is a centerpiece of this album, songs such as “Abe Partridge’s 403’d Freakout” and “Helter Skelter” bring some electricity into the mix. Tracks such as the quirky “Alabama Astronauts” and the poignant “Look Up” are contrasting psychedelic folk experiences that could only come from the mind of Partridge. Those looking for the same Abe Partridge from “Cotton Fields and Blood for Days” will get what they want and then some.
Partridge admits “Love in Dark” was a different animal from where it started. He laid tracks for this album with fellow songwriter Shawn Byrne at his studio in Nashville. Originally, the album was to be released in late 2020. At the time, the COVID-19 pandemic was still affecting touring artists. With no chance to tour in support of a new album, Partridge decided to let the original collection of mixed and mastered songs simmer. As time passed, his regular visits to Byrne in Nashville caused the album to morph into its final form.
“I would go to Nashville and stay with Shawn,” Partridge said. “I’d say, ‘Hey, check this song out.’ So, we recorded a lot more songs. So, these songs are from late 2019 up to eight or nine months ago.”
With touring routes clear of COVID, Partridge plans on taking full advantage of spreading both his old and new material across the globe. His travel plans include stops in London, Amsterdam, Chicago, New York City and many other locales. As he traverses the world, Partridge maintains the same vision for music that he established at the beginning of his career. As long as he reaches listeners with his music, then he has succeeded.
“I just want somebody to listen and in some way feel good from it,” Partridge said. “That’s all I ever put out art for. It would be good if that was a lot of people, but even if it’s a handful, then that’s good too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.