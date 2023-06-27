Under the Rug is bringing a delivery of alt. folk and indie rock to one of the Azalea City’s most beloved venues. Hailing from Austin’s legendary music scene, this group first embraced a DIY approach to every aspect of their music beginning with their debut album, “Pale King.”
This first endeavor found the band focusing on the indie rock side of their sound more so than the folk. Under the Rug’s sophomore effort, “Dear Adeline,” served not only as a showcase of the band’s current style but also as a breakout release. With a more thoughtful, gentle approach than its predecessor, “Dear Adeline” generated over $100,000 in sales during its first month, pulled a legion of fans into Under the Rug’s following and earned a positive response from critics.
When Under the Rug arrives at Callaghan’s, the band will be performing tracks from its latest album, “Homesick for Another World.” This album found Under the Rug traveling to Los Angeles to lay tracks at Oak House Recording with owner David Fridmann (The Flaming Lips) and his understudy, David Peters. The orchestral approach for which these two studio notables are known provided the perfect canvas for Under the Rug’s album.
The beautiful sonic layers and earnest arrangements of “Homesick for Another World” help maintain a dreamy, mesmerizing musical persona throughout this 12-track collection while continuing the band’s folk-based brand of rock established on “Dear Adeline.” This release is filled with emotional overtures such as “Lonesome & Mad” (feat. Ariel Posen) and cool musical daydreams like “Dead Man on the Lawn” that should translate well in a live music context such as Callaghan’s.
