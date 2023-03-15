The Jewel on Joachim will be matched with a jewel from the British blues scene. Guitarist Joanna Shaw Taylor will bring her prowess on the fretboard to the Saenger Theatre next week.
When she was 16, Taylor crossed paths with Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), who witnessed her connection with blues guitar in the live setting.
Stewart acted as a mentor to her and also included Shaw in his D.U.P. project. Now Shaw is celebrating her ninth studio release, “Nobody’s Fool,” which features blues guitar greats Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith in the production role.
This sonic cocktail of guitar-heavy blues rock and soul-infused vocals features guest spots from Bonamassa, guitarist Carmen Vandenberg, cellist Tina Guo and Stewart, who performs on Taylor’s interpretation of the Eurythmics’ classic “Missionary Man.” Before taking the Saenger stage, Lagniappe’s Steve Centanni delved into Taylor’s journey through the blues world.
Steve Centanni: I’ve always loved how the blues resonates with the British scene. What was it about the blues that connected with you in your teens?
Joanne Shaw Taylor: For me, it was the guitar playing. I came at it from that angle. I had been playing guitar and loved playing guitar. I felt like it was something that I was finally good at, besides football. Those are the only two things that I’ve ever been good at. [Laughs.] I was playing classical, and it was so disciplined and mechanical and technical. You know, seeing Stevie Ray Vaughan and Albert Collins having so much personality in their playing. Freddie King sounds like Freddie King. B.B. King sounds like B.B. King. There were no rules. I just really loved that personality they had.
Centanni: Dave Stewart discovered and mentored you in your early career. How would you compare his role now to back in the early days?
Taylor: He’s still there. I still call him from time to time with questions, particularly on the back scene with managers and agents and stuff like that. He still, obviously, has far more experience than I have. Also, it’s nice now that I’m a bit older. I think he’s quite proud of me. I hope he is. I hope he sees that I’ve worked really hard and got a career for myself. As friends, it’s nice to see that him and his wife remember 15-year-old Joanne, who used to come and stay. It’s nice to meet 38-year-old Joanne, who comes around for dinner and has a good career.
Centanni: One of the things that is most impressive about you is that you’re one of the most productive blues artists on the scene. Over the past few years, you’ve had a steady release of studio material as well as a live album. What has kept you motivated?
Taylor: To be honest, I think it was the break of COVID. I had toured nonstop, pretty much, since I was a young teenager. That was my life. Then, to have everything halted for 18 months, I was just so glad to get back to it. I’m sure I’ll slow down at some point. I keep joking that I’ve got another five albums in me every year. Then, I’m probably going to have to take another break and rest. I just feel very motivated after that 18-month break.
Centanni: “Nobody’s Fool” is the new album. You brought back a couple of blues guitar heavy-hitters in the form of Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith as producer. They worked with you on “The Blues Album.” What’s it like when the three of you get together on a project? I can only imagine.
Taylor: It’s great! It feels like I’m working with my big brothers. For a start, I hugely respect them as artists and the careers they’ve had. They really support me and believe in me and trust me. So, it’s really a nice way to work.
Centanni: “The Blues Album” was a collection of deep cuts from blues greats. What would you say was the difference working with them on an original album?
Taylor: It was kind of interesting. It was the first time that I worked with them on an original project, where they were waiting on me to deliver songs. So, it was a different album to make. With “The Blues Album,” we pretty much covered them [tracks] as natural as possible. We just picked the songs, played them with the band and they were what they were. Obviously, when you’re writing demos, a lot of my stuff is acoustic guitar and vocal, and we have to figure out where to go with it. I will say that Joe has known me for a long time and knows all my back catalog. So, he was not nervous about getting songs from me, but I could tell that Josh was slightly terrified. I saw him at NAMM [National Association of Music Merchants], and for the second time, he was like, “So, have you written songs yet?” I was like, “No.” We went for like six months, and he kept asking, “What kind of album will it be?” “It’s a country album, Josh. Dude, it’s a blues album. You know what it’s gonna be. Calm down!”
Centanni: One very interesting track is your version of the Eurythmics’ “Missionary Man,” which was a favorite of mine growing up. I actually had the vinyl single of it. It was a pleasant surprise to not only see it on the album but also hear it. It has a solid connection to the original, and you definitely put your own take on it. What was it like working it up with Dave?
Taylor: I have to be honest. I can’t take too much credit on that one, but the demo that I did was more acoustic, foot-stomping blues. I was out of the studio for a day to do some interviews. Joe and Josh started working on it, and I was really pleasantly surprised when I heard it when I got back. They had taken it in kind of a White Stripes kind of vibe. Of course, I phoned Dave to see if he was in town. Once I realized that we were including it on the album, it made sense to include him on it.
Centanni: I also thought it was interesting to include cellist Tina Guo on the track “Fade Away.” How did she make it into this mix?
Taylor: It was through Joe. Joe’s known Tina for a while. I think that she’s performed with him on DVD, and they have done some various work. It was a happy accident that she happened to be in town. I wrote this song for my mom. We decided to take a big ballad production with strings, etc. It was just good luck on our part that Tina happened to be in town, and thankfully, she agreed to come play on it, because she’s just such a beautiful musician and plays so beautifully. She lifted the song.
Centanni: When you think back to when you were 16, how would you compare your mindset getting out on stage now to back then?
Taylor: It’s changed a lot. I was just talking to Joe about this the other day. When I’m on stage now, I’m just so happy and thankful to be there and so glad we were able to get back to it after COVID. When I look back to when I was a kid, I was terrified and wasted a lot of time worrying about what people thought about what I was wearing and what I was doing. I wish now that I had enjoyed myself a bit more. It’s changed a lot. I absolutely love playing music for people and am so appreciative of anyone who comes out and supports me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.