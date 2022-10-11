Govt Mule
Gov’t Mule returns to the Azalea City with a case of the blues. Even though blues serves as one of many influences in the band’s sound, the group’s new album, “Heavy Load Blues,” is Gov’t Mule’s deep exploration into this sacred genre.

In addition to original cuts like “Heavy Load,” “Hiding Place” and “Black Horizon,” Gov’t Mule delves into the catalogs of blues greats such as Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Sonny Boy Williamson and many more. For sonic authenticity, Gov’t Mule laid tracks live on tape with an array of vintage equipment at the band’s disposal with results that should please the stalwart blues purist.

Music Editor

Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.

