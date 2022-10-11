Gov’t Mule returns to the Azalea City with a case of the blues. Even though blues serves as one of many influences in the band’s sound, the group’s new album, “Heavy Load Blues,” is Gov’t Mule’s deep exploration into this sacred genre.
In addition to original cuts like “Heavy Load,” “Hiding Place” and “Black Horizon,” Gov’t Mule delves into the catalogs of blues greats such as Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Sonny Boy Williamson and many more. For sonic authenticity, Gov’t Mule laid tracks live on tape with an array of vintage equipment at the band’s disposal with results that should please the stalwart blues purist.
Guitarist/vocalist Warren Haynes took a few minutes to talk with Music Editor Steve Centanni about the blues and his recent guest spot on Mobile native Jimmy Hall’s new album.
Steve Centanni: Before we get to your new release, you recently made an appearance on Jimmy Hall’s new album for the song “Ready Now.” What was it like working with Jimmy on that track?
Warren Haynes: You know, Jimmy and I go way, way back. We toured together with The Nighthawks in the ’80s, and we’ve played together many, many times. We’re old friends. When he called me about doing it, I was more than happy to be a part of that tune, especially once I heard it. I love the way it turned out, and I love the way the whole record turned out and was glad to be part of it.
Centanni: The new album is called “Heavy Load Blues,” which is the first blues album from Mule. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Blues Albums chart and has been streaming like crazy. Blues fans can be staunch and unforgiving critics. With that said, how does it feel to see this one take off and go strong?
Haynes: I’m really glad that people are digging the blues record the way they are. I love it, and I’m very happy with it. I love the way we made it. We made it late at night and played live in a small room with no headphones. We were set up in a way where we couldn’t fix things or overdub. We were stuck with whatever we played on the track, which is great. That’s the way blues should be. I think that you can hear that in the recording. It sounds like an old recording because we recorded it in an extremely old-school way.
Centanni: You have quite a selection of blues covers on this thing. One thing that is interesting about the blues, more so than other genres, is that you can have originals, but it’s almost a rite of passage to take on the classics. What do you think it is about the blues that leads artists like yourself to revisit the past?
Haynes: Well, it is sacred ground and sensitive territory. Most of these artists that bands like us are covering are giants. You don’t want to disrespect what came before and got us all here. At the same time, you want to do it your own way. For us, it’s a line that we cross on a song-by-song basis, as far as how much respect to pay to the original version and how far to take it down a different path. I think that so much of the blues is about interpretation. Anybody that covers a song by one of the blues giants has got to know that they’re going to be compared to that, and that’s a daunting feeling in itself, you know.
Centanni: One song that you included on this one is Muddy Waters’ “Long Distance Call.” Lyrically and instrumentally, that’s such a pure blues song. You seemed to stick to the original. What made you want to include this one in the tracklist?
Haynes: I’ve always loved that tune. Obviously, I’m a big Muddy Waters fan. There’s a school of blues that is the Muddy Waters school. So, if you’re gonna cover one of those songs, then you might as well do it straight from that school. There’s a lot of different types of blues. Muddy had his own category. You can say, “OK, let’s do something Muddy Waters style.” People who are steeped in the blues know what that means. You play it traditionally and play it similar to the way Muddy did it but also put your own personality into it as well.
Again, people draw the line where they want to. For us, on a song-by-song basis, we would just decide, “OK, how traditional do we want to be? How much Mule personality do we want to put into it?” Each song was different.
Centanni: Speaking of that, I really like your take on Tom Waits’ “Make It Rain.” Like most of Waits’ songs, his cuts like a load of rusty razor blades, and yours is so smooth. How did this interpretation happen?
Haynes: “Make It Rain” made it into the list of songs that we might record on the album. I was listening to that album [“Real Gone”] maybe six months before we went into the studio. When it got to “Make It Rain,” I thought to myself, “That would fit on a blues record.” So, I added it to our list. When we got into the studio, we just kinda did it however it came out. It was very organic.
I don’t know if you’ve heard any of the backstory, but we were having technical issues. This Fender reverb unit that I carry into the studio and was made back in the 1950s was making this noise triggered by radio interference. It sounded like thunder every time it happened. It was the most uncanny but crazy-appropriate thing. After we did the keep-or-take, I said to John Paterno, our co-producer/engineer, “Can we keep that take?” He said, “We have to keep that take. You have to listen to it in the control room.” It literally sounded like we were playing in a thunderstorm. We played it down a little bit in the final mix because it was even crazier than the original playback.
Centanni: People who have followed you over the years have witnessed you playing in so many musical contexts with so many people. At this point in your career, what’s on your bucket list?
Haynes: I’ve been so fortunate, as you said, to have played with so many people that I grew up listening to. There’s still a handful of people that I haven’t played with, but those things tend to happen organically. It’s not something that you pursue. It usually happens on its own. There’s still places that I still haven’t been. I haven’t been to Alaska. I haven’t been to Iceland or New Zealand, but I’ve been able to travel the world playing music since I was a teenager, so there’s no complaints on my end.
