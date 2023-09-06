Venue: Pour Nelson’s Pub, 28850 Hwy. 98 (Daphne), 251-621-2677
Tickets: Call for more info
Nestled on the side of Highway 98 in Daphne, Pour Nelson’s Pub offers a break from the typical on the Eastern Shore scene.
While a majority of this watering hole’s lineup features cover bands, owner Brad Nelson does not shy away from booking local bands featuring original songs. This Strides Against Breast Cancer event will be a chance to not only support cancer research but also experience one of the area’s up-and-coming rock bands with fresh music for the masses. While patrons try their luck on a 50/50 raffle, Run the Lion will provide the evening’s entertainment with a performance featuring “heavy metal riffing” and “angelic synthesizer swells.” This group features T. Adam Flowers (vocals), Chris Dodson (lead guitar), Josh Wyckoff (rhythm guitar/keys), Matthew Adams (bass/bass synth) and Jacob Steigerwald (drums).
Run the Lion’s studio introduction is a 2019 self-titled EP. This tracklist is filled with post-synth pop with a sharp edge of rock. One of the great aspects of this EP is the musical arrangements that represent Run the Lion’s commitment to creating thoughtful cuts, especially “Right Now You Like Me” and “Come On.”
“Last of the Real Cowboy” is the band’s latest offering. This single’s intricate grooves mixed with bold lyrical delivery is rock ’n’ roll testimony. Ultimately, Run the Lion’s music lives up to the band’s mission to create “rowdy yet refined” music.
