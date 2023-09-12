Running a close second to Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day brings the denizens of the Azalea City out in droves to celebrate at a number of local events.
Callaghan’s Irish Social Club’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Party is one of the city’s biggest St. Paddy’s celebrations. This iconic local pub will be giving locals a taste of St. Patrick’s Day 2024 with its first annual Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Party.
In addition to providing Mobile with a green fix, this event will break the holiday doldrums between Labor Day and Halloween. The Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day festivities will provide the perfect musical accent in the form of Mobile’s The Jollies.
The Jollies’ raucous repertoire has fueled past St. Patrick’s Day street parties. Brothers Stephen and Daniel Wainwright first conceptualized The Jollies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The two had already spent time dabbling in everything from bluegrass to alt. rock.
After a period of musical reflection, the Wainwrights pulled together an ensemble that embraced a Celtic punk sound in the tradition of Flogging Molly and the Dropkick Murphys but with a Southern flair.
Two years ago, The Jollies compiled the tracks for “Good Whiskey and Bad Decisions.” This album features a hurricane of instruments pumping rowdy overtures and whiskey-soaked ballads that should have spirits taking the high road throughout the evening.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.