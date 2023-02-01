The digital world has become a major source for the discovery of music’s next big start. Country artist Warren Zeiders is a singer-songwriter who found a dedicated following and a music career through digital outlets.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Zeiders casually posted his renditions of popular songs through social media outlets such as TikTok. As he gathered millions of streams and fans, he gave songwriting a try. After the explosion of his second song, “Ride the Lightning,” Zeiders decided to dedicate his life to his rock-minded form of mainstream country, which he has released through his “717 Tapes.”
With new music on the way and a craving for the live stage, Zeiders is kicking off his “Pretty Little Poison Tour” at Soul Kitchen. Zeiders took a break from the studio to discuss his growing music career and the development of his songwriting with Lagniappe Music Editor Steve Centanni.
Centanni: So, what made you start writing your own songs?
Zeiders: You’re starting off hot! Honestly, it would be my fans. I was merely doing covers on social media during the pandemic to truly pass the time for fun. It was more of a fun experience for me to post videos of me singing and playing guitar just as a hobby, while I was in college getting ready to graduate. As time passed on, my followers were turning into fans. As time progressed, they started seeing something in myself that I didn’t even see in my own self. They were wanting original music from me, and I was like, “OK, this is interesting.” I never had written a song before in my life. So, I gave it a crack. I wrote my first song in my childhood bedroom in Pennsylvania. I wrote “On the Run.” The following song that I put pen to paper on was “Ride the Lightning.”
Centanni: What inspired you to write “Ride the Lightning?”
Zeiders: It was my first ever co-write and my first time ever coming to Nashville. I wrote that song with Eric Paslay and Rob Crosby. There were definitely some high nerves being with these high-caliber writers and being the new guy saying hi and shaking hands and meeting people. With someone like Eric Paslay, who I’ve been very fond of over the years by listening to his music, he’s become more in the writers’ world over the past couple of years. The inspiration for that song was a piggyback off of the concept behind “On the Run.” We approached it like a Chapter 2 to “On the Run.”
Centanni: So, you gathered your following doing covers. Then, you released “Ride the Lightning,” which is the second song you’ve ever written, and it blew up. What was going through your mind when you saw your original material catch on?
Zeiders: When I started to see how it resonated with people, it was very eye-opening for me. At that point, I knew that I had a choice to make. I was like, “OK, this is my sign from God that this is the direction that I’m supposed to be heading in life and what I should be doing.” I decided to move on from college and start doing this. Honestly, it was the best decision that I ever made.
Centanni: How would compare your songwriter process now to when you first started?
Zeiders: I think there’s still stuff from when I first started. Honestly, the songwriting process for me is an exercise. You’re working on a different kind of muscle and exploring parts of your brain that you didn’t think that you’d explore and opening up a creative side of myself that I didn’t know that I had. That’s why you do the exercise of writing constantly and getting the music where you want it to be.
You write a certain number of songs and pick what you truly like or what truly resonates with you. It’s what you feel is fitting for yourself or what message you want to display to your fans and how you want to present yourself. For me, it’s a repetition thing, and it’s an awesome process to be able to come to Nashville and meet so many incredible people who have been doing it for so long and share their expertise and wisdom and knowledge on the process, whether it’s me bringing the idea or the melody or having the first verse or the chorus concept or the title or whatever it is.
It’s been an awesome experience to connect with people and have people figure out who I am. Sometimes, when I get in these rooms, these people that I have connected with will bring ideas for me or draw the ideas out of me without me even knowing, because they’ve spent so much time with me. They know what I want to say before I want to say it. I think my process is always evolving.
Centanni: I heard a rumor that you’ve been in the studio. What have you been working on?
Zeiders: I’ve been in the studio a lot recently and working on some new music that I’m truly grateful and excited to show to the world. I’ve got my new song, “West Texas Weather,” that’s coming out next month. I’ve been working over this time period to put my best foot forward and trying to make the best music that I can make. I think the fans are going to be excited to hear what I have up my sleeve after wrapping up the “717 Tapes.” I’m working on some new music and a new project.
Centanni: You’re heading out on the “Pretty Little Poison Tour” with Mobile being your first stop. The live environment always brings out something new with studio tracks. What are you most excited about taking these songs onto the live stage?
Zeiders: I’m looking forward to just getting back on the road. I was on my “Up to No Good Tour,” and last March was my first time stepping on stage and performing. So, I haven’t even had a full year yet of touring. I’m starting off the year hot with the “Pretty Little Poison Tour.”
I’m looking forward to getting out there and presenting this new music and what I’ve been working on in the studio, as far as what’s finished and what’s not finished yet. I’m excited to play some new tunes for people and see how they resonate in the live setting and see how people connect with it. That’s always a good test for me. I think it’s a fun process, because people get to see and hear the song live in real time.
It’s always fun seeing people’s faces that they haven’t heard yet or may not be out yet. Sometimes, I say something, and sometimes, I don’t. I’ll see facial expressions that say, “What’s this? Is this a cover or his song? Because I haven’t heard this before.” I’m ready to get out there with my band. We’ve spent some time in rehearsals and figuring out a game plan of what we want to do. I’m the most excited to get out there with my fans again and shake some hands and put on a good, authentic show.
