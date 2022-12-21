One of Mobile’s liveliest holiday traditions is the John Coltrane Christmas Party. Curated by local keymaster Chris Spies, this annual event pays homage to jazz legend John Coltrane. This saxophonist helped pioneer free-form and modal jazz techniques.
He managed to wrangle this impressive beast of a sound into a catalog that includes iconic albums such as “A Love Supreme” and “Impressions.” Spies’ local legacy is noted for his free-form actions on the keyboard. This characteristic makes him the perfect host for this evening of wild, Coltrane-fueled jams into new aural dimensions.
The John Coltrane Christmas Party is also infamous for featuring a cavalcade of talent from Mobile and beyond. Over the years, the lineup has featured members of The Revivalists as well as Leon Brown (Dr. John) and drummer Jermal Watson.
While it is always a surprise as to the complete lineup, this year’s celebration will bring percussionist Mike Dillon back into this jazzy mix. From Les Claypool to Rickie Lee Jones, Dillon’s innovative take on a variety of percussive instruments makes him a welcome sight on any stage.
Newcomers to Dillon’s world will be mesmerized by his unique approach to music, which can include infusing electronic effects into instruments such as the vibraphone. His inclusion in the John Coltrane Christmas Party will be a positive addition to what is guaranteed an unforgettable night of music.
