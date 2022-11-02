When people think of a “listening room” setting, many assume that the sole offerings of these venues consist of singer-songwriters armed with acoustic guitars. The Peoples Room of Mobile has the tendency to dispel this stereotype with performances from bands such as Shaking Souls.
Shaking Souls is composed of cellist Helen Gillet and percussionist Simon Berz. Together, they will bring the sounds of their album “Weather Veins” to life. Even though this album has yet to be released, these two artists are no strangers to collaboration, and their combined efforts typically have unforgettable results.
Gillet is known as a “whirling dervish of the cello.” She is among many modern artists taking traditionally classic instruments and creating avant-garde sounds. With a cello infused with electricity, a variety of loops and an extensive lineup of instrumental effects, Gillet provides a new aural context and a live music experience that is truly unique. No genre is off limits to Gillet. Many would find her blazing runs across the strings more at home in the world of heavy metal, but Gillet’s insightful innovation makes actions such as these seem natural.
Berz is good company for Gillet in the musical environment. With a long list of collaborations and creations, this Swiss-born drummer’s work with bands such as Liquid Land Trio is an improvisational dream. His seamless rhythmic shifts and intricate movements across the drums are both impressive and mesmerizing. Both his and Gillet’s musical ideologies make them a perfect match.
