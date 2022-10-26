With Halloween falling on a Monday, many Azalea City ghosts and goblins will be celebrating this beloved holiday on Saturday night. Over the years, Soul Kitchen has been known to feature impressive talent on its stage for Halloween. This two-band lineup maintains this Soul Kitchen Samhain tradition.
Hippo Campus will be headlining for the costumed masses. This Minnesota group is one of many bands still indulging in synth pop sounds with great results. Instead of a regurgitation of the ’80s, Hippo Campus chooses to float intricate indie rock arrangements across a dreamy electric river of synth. Hippo Campus’s new album, “LP3,” is a great representation of the sound and emotion that has become a welcome common thread throughout the band’s albums. From the ardent persona of “Semi Pro” to the intricate rhythms of “Ride or Die,” Hippo Campus is sure to conjure a spirited party.
Japanese pop band Chai will be opening for Hippo Campus. This quartet resonates with a bright, glossy indie sound riddled with elements of synth and shoegaze and an occasional dip into rock. Chai’s setlist will include cuts from the band’s latest release, “Wink.” This collection is equal parts fun and mesmerizing with sugary vocals weaving through the measures. Fans of Hippo Campus will fall in love with this fresh taste of Chai.
