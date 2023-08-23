Tickets: $10, available through the venue’s website
Mobilians will be getting a taste of “boozegrass” on a Tuesday night. Rock Bottom String Band will be bringing a little Austin weirdness in the form of the band’s trademark style.
Ten years ago, this quartet began formulating a sonic hurricane riddled with bluegrass, country, punk and roots. Since then, Rock Bottom String Band has been taking the “boozegrass” sound across the nation and beyond. This group’s fiery sound and charismatic live show have led witnesses to describe them as the “Beastie Boys of bluegrass” and “‘Hee Haw’ on acid.” Rock Bottom String Band’s eclectic and boundless approach to music results in a sound that can find appeal with a variety of musical tastes.
The band’s latest album, “Always Forward Never Straight,” will highlight the evening. The dramatic “In This Life” is not only a great introduction to the album but also the band’s formula. While traditional bluegrass instruments are featured in “In This Life,” the eccentric mix of musical styles falls somewhere between Primus and the Pine Hill Haints. The tracklist that follows is dominated by a mild, catchy folk punk sound that leans heavily on a bluegrass mindset.
However, cuts like “Livin’ Local” with its Dead Kennedy-esque vocals and vehement punk persona cannot be ignored. “Wonder World” plunges bluegrass into funky grooves and soulful vocals. The album closes with “Bitch (Don’t Be Actin’ Like You Don’t Wanna Be Missin’ Me A Little Bit)” reaches back into the early days of hip-hop to form this raucous track. With two previous albums from which to pull, Rock Bottom String Band should bring a little rowdiness to downtown Mobile on a work night.
