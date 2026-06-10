MUSIC Hitting only ‘Green Lights’ BY STEPHEN CENTANNI Stephen Centanni Music Editor Jun 10, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Interstate 65 stretches from Mobile to just a little outside of Chicago. Along the way, this stretch of highway meanders through Kentucky, which serves as the birthplace of bluegrass. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm$:?46 E96?[ E9:D >FD:42= DEJ=6 92D 366? E2<6? 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5 2?5 A:4<65 FA :ED D92C6 @7 :??@G2E:G6 2>6?5>6?ED] z6?EF4<J’D ed }@CE9 !:4<6CD 2C6 4@>:?8 E@ E96 pK2=62 r:EJ E@ AC@G6 E92E D@>6E:>6D E96 @=5 H2JD 2C6 E96 36DE H2JD]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%9:D BF2CE6E 6>3C246D 2 EC25:E:@?2= 3=F68C2DD DEJ=6 E92E DA2C6D ?@ 6?6C8J :? :ED >62DFC6D[ H9:49 42? 36 AC6G:6H65 @? E96:C ?6H t![ “vC66? {:89ED]”k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 E:=6 EC24< C6AC6D6?ED 2 D9:7E :? 2? t! H:E9 E96 DA:C:E @7 2 9:89\DA665 ;@JC:56 E9C@F89 E96 z6?EF4<J 324<H@@5D] %96 7:CDE 7:G6 EC24<D 92G6 E96 82D A652= AFD965 E@ E96 7=@@C H:E9 2== >6>36CD <66A:?8 E96D6 3=F68C2DD 2?E96>D 2E 7F== E:=E H:E9 3@E9 >@>6?EF> 2?5 EC25:E:@? E92E H@F=5 92G6 @=5 D49@@= 3=F68C2DD 72?D 3688:?8 7@C 2 3C62<]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmw@H6G6C[ E9@D6 H:E9 ?6H8C2DD 2AA62= H:== ?@5 H:E9 2AAC@G2= 2E E96 6IE6?D:G6 DEC:?8 CF?D E92E E9:D 32?5 6I9:3:ED] “vC66? {:89ED” :D H96C6 E96 32?5 368:?D E@ D=@H=J AC6DD E96 3C2<6 367@C6 72==:?8 :?E@ 962CE76=E “s@C66?[” H9:49 56=G6D :?E@ E96 32?5’D ;2> :?7=F6?46D] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm$A62<:?8 @7 ;2>>:?8[ ed }@CE9 !:4<6CD :? E96 =:G6 D6EE:?8 42? 36 BF:E6 E96 D46?6] t249 D@?8 42? 56D46?5 :?E@ 2? :>AC@G:D2E:@?2= H9:C=H:?5 E92E C64@8?:K6D ?@ =:>:ED] %9:D BF2=:EJ 92D 2==@H65 E96> E@ 492C> 3@E9 E96 3=F68C2DD 2?5 ;2> 4C@H5D] ed }@CE9 !:4<6CD :D 567:?:E6=J 2 8@@5 C62D@? E@ 42== :?E@ H@C< 2?5 DE2CE E96 H66<6?5 @? 2 %9FCD52J]k^Am Tags Local Music Upcoming Concerts Music Lagniappe Music 65 North Pickers The Merry Widow Mobile Stephen Centanni Green Lights Ep Traditional Bluegrass Mobile Al Bluegrass Music Kentucky Music Of The African Diaspora African-american Music American Popular Music Culture Of Appalachia Society Of Appalachia Folklore Of The Southern United States Retro-style Music Old-time Music North American Styles Of Music Musical Subgenres Folk Music Popular Music American Styles Of Music American Folk Music North American Folk Music Stephen Centanni Music Editor Follow Stephen Centanni Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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