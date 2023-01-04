Even though things might have settled a bit since New Year’s Eve, one of the world’s most famous beachside roadhouses continues to fill its clapboard walls with daily music offerings.
The Flora-Bama has become one of the best places to hear country music’s most promising up-and-comers from the region and beyond.
One Azalea City country up-and-comer will be giving locals and tourists a reason to start the weekend early at The Flora-Bama. Ryan Dyer will be entertaining his crowd with a batch of homegrown country that is “smooth, Southern and sultry.”
Dyer’s growing catalog of original tunes combined with his dynamic stage presence tends to thrill crowds, whether it be a concert stage or a dive bar. Dyer’s dedication to writing and releasing new material proves that he has no plans of hanging up his guitar in the near future.
Dyer’s 2017 self-titled EP debut serves as his official entrance into the country scene. This musical introduction is marked by a modern country sound riddled with Southern rock overtones made for the radio waves and big concert stages. Since his debut, Dyer has continued to use this musical formula to pull a following.
The bittersweet single “Hurts So Good” is Dyer’s latest song. However, this country hopeful seems to have big plans for 2023. Dyer recently gave social media a short preview of a new song called “Stupid Dreams.” Dyer uses this track to maintain a cordial brand of radio-friendly country music that thrives from excellent production and touching lyrics.
