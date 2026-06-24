MUSIC Into the ‘Woods’ BY STEPHEN CENTANNI Stephen Centanni Music Editor Jun 24, 2026 Jun 24, 2026 0 Eric Woods & the Way Down Since opening in 1983, the Grand Mariner has become an Azalea City tradition. Both locals and tourists have flocked to this classic seafood restaurant to sample its enticing lineup of dishes. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 vC2?5 |2C:?6C :D 2=D@ 9@>6 E@ E96 s@4< q2C U2>Aj vC:==] }@E @?=J 5@6D E9:D 3C2?49 @7 E96 vC2?5 |2C:?6C 762EFC6 E96 D2>6 56=:4:@FD 72C6[ 3FE E96 s@4< q2C U2>Aj vC:== :D 2=D@ “DE24<65 H:E9 =:G6 >FD:4[ =2:5\324< G:36D 2?5 2 7C6D9 ?6H =@@<]” %9:D H66<6?5[ E96 s@4< q2C U2>Aj vC:== H:== H6=4@>6 tC:4 (@@5D U2>Aj E96 (2J s@H? 7C@> |:DD:DD:AA:’D C:49 !:?6J (@@5D >FD:4 D46?6]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm$:?86C\D@?8HC:E6C tC:4 (@@5D D6CG6D 2D E96 4@C?6CDE@?6 @7 E96 32?5] (@@5D 92D DA6?E 9:D =:76 :>>6CD65 :? |:DD:DD:AA: 4F=EFC6[ H9:49 92D =65 E@ 9:> 4C62E:?8 D@?8D E92E “5:DE:== E96 62D6 2?5 2?8DE @7 =:G:?8 :? DF49 2 A=246 7@C b_\A=FD J62CD]” %9:D D:?86C\D@?8HC:E6C 92D 7@F?5 9:D >FD6D :? 2CE:DED DF49 2D %J=6C r9:=56CD[ y24<D@? qC@H?6 2?5 y2D@? xD36==] |62?H9:=6[ 9:D 6IA@DFC6 E@ 9:D 9@>6 DE2E6’D 64=64E:4 >FD:4 @776C:?8D 92D 2=D@ 25565 6=6>6?ED @7 62CE9J C@4< H:E9 F?56CE@?6D @7 3=F6D 2?5 D@F= E@ 9:D >FD:42= >:I] tG6?EF2==J[ (@@5D’ D@=@ 6?562G@CD EC2?D46?565 :?E@ E96 (2J s@H?[ H9:49 762EFC6D p=6I |FD8C@G6 W32DDX[ q=2<6 !@CE6C W=625 8F:E2CX[ !9:==:A {’t?72?E W5CF>DX 2?5 }6G:==6 pAA=6H9:E6 WD2I@A9@?6X]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQmx? a_ad[ tC:4 (@@5D U2>Aj E96 (2J s@H? C6=62D65 E96:C 563FE D:?8=6[ “|F5]” %9:D D:?8=6 D6CG6D 2D 2? :?EC@5F4E:@? ?@E @?=J E@ E96 32?5’D >FD:42= DEJ=6 3FE 2=D@ E@ 2 A@E6?E:2==J AC@>:D:?8 7FEFC6] “|F5” 762EFC6D 2 <2=6:5@D4@A6 @7 >FD:42= DEJ=6D E92E C67=64E 3@E9 E96 >:?5D6E 2?5 >FD:4 :?7=F6?46D E92E 7=@H 5@H? E96 |:DD:DD:AA: #:G6C E@ >66E E96 vF=7 r@2DE] (@@5D’ C68:@?2==J :?DA:C65 =JC:4D 2C6 >@G65 3J 2 G6=G6EJ 8C@@G6 C:55=65 H:E9 C@4< 2?5 D@F=] %9:D 2?E96> 4@F=5 36 E96 A6C764E D@F?5EC24< 7@C DA6?5:?8 2 9@E DF>>6C 27E6C?@@? 4@@=65 3J 2>36C H2E6CD 2?5 2 4@=5 366C] x7 2?J @7 E96 32?5’D @E96C @C:8:?2=D 2C6 @? E96 D2>6 =6G6= 2D “|F5[” E96? tC:4 (@@5D U2>Aj E96 (2J s@H?’D A6C7@C>2?46 2E E96 s@4< q2C U2>Aj vC:== >:89E 36 E96 A6C764E H2J E@ DE2CE E96 ?:89E]k^Am Tags Local Music Upcoming Concerts Music Lagniappe Music Eric Woods & The Way Down The Dock Bar & Grill Grand Mariner Stephen Centanni Mississippi Piney Woods Popular Music Stephen Centanni Music Editor Follow Stephen Centanni Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Have a promo code? Find Offers × Have a promo code? Find Offers Sorry, no promotional deals were found matching that code. Promotional Rates were found for your code. Sorry, an error occurred. do not remove Get Started Back Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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