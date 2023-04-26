Bird Dog Jubilee
Date: Saturday, April 29, at 10 p.m.
Sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 10:35 am
Date: Saturday, April 29, at 10 p.m.
Venue: Brickyard Dauphin Street, 266 Dauphin St., 251-219-6488
Tickets: $10 at the door
Brickyard Dauphin Street continues to be downtown Mobile’s late-night source for fresh musical entertainment, especially if jam is on the menu. This weekend Brickyard Dauphin Street will bring the musically freewheeling sounds of Bird Dog Jubilee. Using a variety of musical styles as paint and the live stage as a canvas, Bird Dog Jubilee specializes in an eclectic form of jam that has been gathering a following across the Southeast. Improvisation is Bird Dog Jubilee’s brightest color, which the group uses in beautiful excess at performances. Typically, bands who utilize this method provide shows that are completely different from show to show.
Since 2018, Bird Dog Jubilee has released a steady flow of singles and EPs. In addition to live cuts showcasing the band’s prowess on stage, Bird Dog Jubilee pulls its inspiration from bands ranging from Widespread Panic to Grateful Dead with “Moog Boogie” delving into an electronic dimension in the same key as Disco Biscuits.
Last year, the band released a self-titled debut, which serves as a revisitation to the band’s past studio EPs and singles. From the reggae syncopation of “Take Your Breath” to the countrified locomotion of “Set Break,” Bird Dog Jubilee covers a vast spectrum of sounds and vibes on this nine-song journey. Considering Brickyard’s usual musical repertoire, this group has easily pulled crowds to this local stage. This weekend should be no different.
Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com
Music Editor
Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.