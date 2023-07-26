Band: Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival
Date: July 28-30
Venue: History Museum of Mobile (Friday), 111 S. Royal St. and Mobile Civic Center (Saturday and Sunday), 401 Civic Center Drive, gcehjazzfest.wordpress.com
Tickets: $15-$35 available through the festival’s website
For 25 years, the Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival has thrived on the philosophy, “‘Ethnic’ means everybody and ‘heritage’ is not some fixed point in the past.” This annual event is a celebration of jazz sounds delivered by an eclectic mix of artists from the Azalea City and beyond. With past installments featuring artists such as Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews and the iconic Lil Greenwood, the Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival’s yearly lineups have earned them the honor of being the longest-running festival in Mobile. Once again, this event will fill the weekend with great music that will “present jazz through a declaration of its evolution at every turn.”
The weekend will begin with an elegant, black-tie-optional 25 Years of Jazz Gala at the History Museum of Mobile. Andrew Ayers & Friends will open the gala. Ayers started his local music legacy as the keyboardist for the rock outfit Stereo Dogs. Since then, he has performed in a variety of sonic contexts that have featured his extensive knowledge of the keys. Afterward, the band from the Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp will take the stage. Led by Hosea London (E.B. Coleman Orchestra, Excelsior Band), this group of talented middle and high school musicians will showcase their work over the past few months.
Saturday will transport the festival to the Mobile Civic Center. New Orleans flutist Kent Jordan will start the day. In addition to performing, Jordan has also educated young jazz artists at Lusher Charter School and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage School of Music. Known as the “Maynard Ferguson of jazz vocals,” Myrna Clayton will follow. Clayton’s passion for jazz cannot only be witnessed in her vocal delivery but also in her energy on the live stage. Excelsior Band will also be sharing the bill. These icons of the American brass band scene will inject a little Mardi Gras into the festival with some help from the Zulu Tramps. The evening’s headliner will be a man who “master musicians consider a master of every era of jazz, soul and funk.” “Big Chief” Donald Harrison will bring a smooth sax sound that has thrilled audiences from New Orleans to New York.
The final day of the festival will feature a triple shot of jazz starting with trumpeter Thad Wilson. As the leader of the Thad Wilson Orchestra, he has been a prominent artist in the Washington, D.C., jazz scene and has pulled a dedicated worldwide following through performances everywhere from Charleston, S.C., to Moscow. Madoca Kawahara will be bringing a versatile mix of keys and a group of collaborators to ease the crowd into Sunday afternoon. This lifelong keyboardist’s compositions have taken her from her home in Japan to every corner of the globe. Kim Scott will be the final performer of the weekend. Armed with her flute, this Birmingham native is considered by many to be one of the top jazz flutists in the country.
Judging from the lineup, any locals that have yet to experience the Gulf Coast Ethnic & Heritage Jazz Festival should take advantage of this weekend’s offerings.
