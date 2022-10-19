Even though his time on the Gulf Coast was short, Jesh Yancey used a mix of classic country rock and modern jam to make his presence known. Along the way, he gathered a collection of local talent and formed Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes. As quick as he appeared, Yancey disappeared into the mountains of Colorado, where he continued to perform and nurture a following outside the Gulf Coast.
The Azalea City has remained a special place for Yancey. This weekend, he will bring The High Hopes and his music back to the Gulf Coast for a run of shows around Mobile Bay. The group’s Brickyard appearance will serve as an apex of Yancey’s visit.
While he was still in the area, Yancey gathered The High Hopes to lay tracks for the band’s debut studio release “Maybe It’s the Drugs.” This five-song EP thrives with its raw, minimalist approach. The band trips across the musical spectrum from beginning to end. Jazz, jam and country are beautifully mingled with the album’s opener, “Maybe It’s the Drugs.” This track’s smooth rhythms and intricate lyrical delivery are an ear-catching intro to this album. “My Little Soul and Me” provides a dose of dark, haunting country rock with a spectral guitar flowing through the measures. “In a Pinch” and “When in Rome” is carried by country rock with a traditional edge. The raucous “Ridin’ High” closes the album with a sound that is a love letter to classic Grateful Dead. Those who have already witnessed these songs in a live context know that Jesh Yancey & The High Hopes will complement these tracks with a jam-minded performance with no boundaries.
