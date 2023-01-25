Singer-songwriter Symone French will be returning with her Trouille Troupe to Brickyard Dauphin Street for a night filled with folk, rock and soul.
Whether performing solo or with a full band, French’s rich, seductive vocal work is matched with a songwriting talent shaped by artists such as Prince, Bonnie Raitt, Steely Dan, Donna Summer and many more.
Trouille Troupe seems to be French’s ideal match for her musical journey. Trouille Troupe features an impressive lineup of seasoned local artists including Frankie Crawford (guitar), Tre Norman (guitar), Christian Heiden (bass) and Justin Skinner (drums).
While the band will have a set filled with the obligatory crowd favorites, Symone French & Trouille Troupe also have a number of original cuts for the audience.
“House of Lies” is a tasty melange of funk and soul that thrives from both French’s smooth lyrical delivery and a balanced mix of musical influences that co-exist within her measures.
Pulling inspiration from Lauryn Hill, “Ride4U” is a sugary groove that pulls the best from French’s vocal dynamics. French’s loyal following has been anxiously waiting for an official release from her Trouille Troupe project.
Witnessing these original songs in a live setting has been the group’s best method of generating this excitement for the band’s upcoming studio release.
