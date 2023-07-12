Venue: The Peoples Room of Mobile, 78 St. Francis St., 251-367-4599
Tickets: $25 through Eventbrite
Jimbo Mathus may be one of the Southeast’s most productive, versatile and interesting musical artists. He is returning to Mobile for an intimate show featuring both his diverse catalog of music as well as songs from his latest album, “Since 1967.”
On the surface, this release features Mathus’s eclectic and marvelous translations of both familiar and obscure covers. Digging deeper into “Since 1967,” the album is almost a musical recollection of Mathus’s career.
Mathus has spent his years gently tripping across genres and maintaining a solid footing in whatever artistic endeavor might have his attention for the moment. While his music might have been sparked in North Mississippi, Mathus’s move into the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s legendary alt. rock music scene acted as the kindling.
His time in Chapel Hill led to the creation of the swinging hot jazz powerhouse Squirrel Nut Zippers. After his time with the Zippers, Mathus embraced the raw, raunchy blues of his childhood home with the release “Knockdown South.” Afterward, albums such as “Jimmy the Kid,” “Band of Storms” and “Dark Night of the Soul” featured Mathus delving into everything from twangy country rock to driving roots rock.
While his impeccable songwriting, trademark vocal delivery and guitar prowess provide a strong common thread in his catalog, Mathus’s albums are always filled with unexpected surprises. “Since 1967” is no exception. Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Lodi” is transformed into a beautifully rough blues drag that seems a clearer reflection of the song’s subject matter. His North Mississippi-style garage rock is a glorious path for The Fugs’ “Couldn’t Get High.”
Mathus’s mix of country and edgy rock is a perfect sonic context for his take on Eric Ambel’s “Hey Mr. DJ.” “Since 1967” also includes songs from bands ranging from Canned Heat to Lefty Frizzell, all of which are given the Mathus treatment with great results. Those who have never experienced Mathus in the cozy confines of The Peoples Room of Mobile should take advantage of this visit.
Currently, the city extends police and fire protection to 71,000 people who live outside the city limits. District 5 Councilman Joel Daves warned that those services could be pulled back after Tuesday's annexation vote.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.