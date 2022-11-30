The Stables Bar is a long, tall watering hole nestled in the shadow of the Scottish Rite Temple. What this inviting establishment lacks in size, The Stables Bar more than compensates in spirit and its popular outdoor, covered deck. The deck has also served as a platform for many great musical acts. This Friday, indie country artist Justin Colvard will be arriving in downtown Mobile to entertain Stables patrons on their welcoming deck. Colvard’s regular performances along the Gulf Coast have helped him spread his original country music from Panama City to Mobile.
Colvard was a 10-year-old in Allen, Texas, when he first picked up the guitar. After establishing a love affair with making music, he followed many other country hopefuls by relocating to Nashville. When Nashville turned cold for him, Colvard moved to Brighton, Mo., where he and his father founded The Taste of Texas Band, which opened for Miranda Lambert. Now that he and his family are official Gulf Coast residents, this country singer-songwriter has been busy showcasing his album “Barstool Confessions” and his latest single, “Hard Times,” at live performances.
“Barstool Confessions” provides some insights into Colvard’s take on modern country. The tracks on this album refuse to drown in the mainstream country world in its current state. However, the radio should be more friendly to Colvard. “Barstool Confessions” begins with the rowdy, rock-tinged “Reality.” While this album still has a rock edge, more sensitive ears can collect pieces of traditional country through the arrangement. Otherwise, Colvard conjures the spirit of John Anderson for “Drinking About You” and ladles a healthy serving of sweet honky-tonk twang with “Took a Chance” (featuring Hailey Jane) and “Drugs, Booze and Whores.”
