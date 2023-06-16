Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade with special guests Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew
Date: Monday, June 19, with doors at 6:30 p.m.
Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St., asmglobalmobile.com
Tickets: $45.50-$75.50, available through Ticketmaster
A legendary militia of musical amphibians will be infiltrating the Saenger Theatre with an iconic officer commanding the charge. After a 20-year hibernation, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade has been overtaking the nation.
Bassist Les Claypool (Primus) has recruited guitarist Sean Lennon (aka Shiner), percussionist Mike Dillon, saxophonist Skerik, keyboardist Harry Waters (son of Roger Waters) and drummer Paolo Baldi to assist in these sonic campaigns. Audiences can expect this group to revive its translation of Pink Floyd’s 1977 release, “Animals.”
With the rest of the setlist typically filled with material from Claypool’s span of non-Primus releases and unpredictable covers, the audience is sure to experience some surprises. Lagniappe Weekly’s Steve Centanni had the honor and pleasure of speaking with Claypool about the revival of this infamous platoon.
Steve Centanni: Frog Brigade started as a self-therapy project to ease a Primus break that was going on at the time. Since then, Frog Brigade seems like it’s sparked so many projects from Colonel Claypool’s Bucket of Bernie Brains to Les Claypool’s Bastard Jazz. What made you want to circle back to Brigade?
Les Claypool: You know, there were just a lot of requests for it. With the original Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, we had done “Animals” in its entirety and put out that live record (“Live Frogs”), and we were getting all these requests to do it again. It was 20 years ago, so there were a lot of people who were too young or never got to see it. We caved into the demand.
Centanni: As a longtime listener of a variety of your projects, it’s been crazy how many people weren’t familiar with Brigade. How would you describe Brigade to newcomers?
Claypool: I mean, basically, like you said, it was a therapy band for our potential Primus breakup. I gathered a bunch of my favorite musicians together, hopped in an old Airstream motorhome that I had and started driving up and down the West Coast playing bars. I had always said that if I had a keyboardist, then I wanted to play “Pigs.” Once we learned “Pigs,” we started learning the entire album. Then it became a two-set thing. It evolved out of pure fun. There was no calculation to it, besides I’m not playing any Primus songs.
Centanni: When this tour started, you brought in two longtime collaborators with you in the form of Skerik and Mike Dillon. I love seeing you three onstage together. Y’all aren’t just innovative. You have such chemistry, especially falling into a jam. How did you three originally cross paths?
Claypool: I met Skerik when we did the very first Oysterhead years ago. His band Garage a Trois with Charlie Hunter and Stanton Moore and Mike Dillon opened the show in New Orleans. That’s when I met him and Mike. When I did the original Frog Brigade show, I had Skerik come in and be a part of it. Eventually, over the years, he brought in Mike Dillon. Frog Brigade and Holy Mackerel and Fancy Band and the “Of Fungi and Foe” band is basically The Claypool Band. I just throw a different moniker on it to differentiate, and it’s usually based on whatever album has come out. So, a lot of these guys, even these guys in the band now, are all people who I’ve played with throughout my career, except for Harry. Harry Waters [keyboard] is a newcomer, but I’ve known him for many years. We’re not only going to be playing “Animals” in its entirety, but we’re also going to be spanning selections from my entire career.
Centanni: You’re bringing Shiner and Paulo, and you were talking about having Harry on the lineup.
Claypool: [Laughs] I like how you call him Shiner! That means you’re in the know, brother!
Centanni: What’s it been like prepping these young lads both onstage and offstage for this excursion?
Claypool: It’s been great. We started rehearsals last week, so we’re in the thick of it. So far, it’s been great.
Centanni: One thing that I’ve always liked about Brigade is your selection of covers. The only exposure that I’ve gotten to a Frog Brigade live show is “Live Frogs.” I was reading past setlists where you do everything from Parliament to King Crimson. I even saw where you did Louis Prima’s “I Wanna Be Like You (The Monkey Song)” from the Disney movie “The Jungle Book.” Can you give me a preview of the covers that you’ll be playing on this tour?
Claypool: I cannot. That’s sort of the joy of it. [Laughs] It’s things that get dropped on your head, but you don’t expect.
Centanni: As far as the Frog Brigade material, what songs are you looking forward to flexing the most in the live setting with this lineup?
Claypool: Well, it’s interesting. For me, there are reinterpretations of many of the songs. Some songs were written with vibes [vibraphone] in them, and some songs were written with sax, well, whatever Skerik plays, because he plays a bastardized version of sax. Some were written with cello and sitar. They’re all being interpreted with this lineup in mind. They’re all going to be different from the way they were originally written.
It’s interesting to watch Shiner’s reaction to some of these songs. He didn’t know a lot of these songs. He didn’t know the Holy Mackerel record (“Highball with the Devil”). He didn’t know some of the stuff off “Of Fungi and Foe” and whatnot. He gets all excited to play these songs. It’s pretty interesting to watch his reaction more than anything.
Centanni: With so much stuff to pull from, how are you going to devise the setlist from night to night? It’s just a raffle, and you’ll pull songs from a bag?
Claypool: It’ll be like we’ve always done. It’ll vary. There will probably be certain songs that will be in there most nights, because they’re kinda fun to play. Some songs will translate better with this lineup than others. When the band was cello and marimba and drums, some of the songs weren’t translating as well, or we would do them in a different manner, because of the timbre of the instrument. So, it just sort of depends. We’ll see which ones feel the best. Of course, usually every night we’ll smatter in a couple of freshies.
Centanni: Can we expect another live album from this tour?
Claypool: You never know. We’re trying to get these Primus live albums. Primus has never done a live album, except our first “Suck on This” record. So, now we’re in the throes of getting these live albums together, but it’s more challenging than you think.
Centanni: This is a big question for me, and I always said that if I got the chance to interview you again, then I would ask. A few years back, I saw Primus with Mastodon and All Them Witches in Birmingham. I paid extra and you took a few of us back for a more intimate one-on-one Q&A. I remember in the group there was a kid there busting your balls about your carbonated drink that you make called SeaPop as well as a couple who were obviously some opioid enthusiasts.
So, both parties are just badgering on song origins and were all “Who is ‘Mr. Know-It-All’ about?” and “Who is ‘Tommy the Cat’ about?” Finally, you broke down and were like, “Look, a lot of those songs were inspired by people from the town I grew up in, and there were a lot of tweakers there.” You went into your uncle serving time, and your cousin who got married right after he got out of jail, and on the wedding night, he and his new bride went and got caught knocking over a convenience store to finance a honeymoon.
After that, I was just dumbfounded, because it put so much of your music into a different context for me. Then, the second you shut your mouth, the kid and the couple start right back into you relentlessly about the people who inspired these songs.
I had a flashback to the whole Primus “Chocolate Factory” tour where y’all did the soundtrack to “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” It was like you let some lucky folks into the factory, and they totally just didn’t get it. As far as meeting your fans, what’s the best and worst aspect of these experiences? Is it always like that?
Claypool: Well, you know, it’s interesting. Throughout my entire career, people have asked, “Who’s John the Fisherman?” “Who’s Winona?” and whatnot. I tend to not like to talk about it, because other people’s interpretations are often interesting to me and often humorous. I think that’s the way it should be. You should be able to interpret things on your own, and it should be your own and figure out what that means to you.
As far as meeting the fans, it’s like anything else. It’s like going to the hardware store or going to a party or going to a ballgame. There’s going to be people that you’re gonna click with, and there’s gonna be people who are just there. Then, there’s gonna be the occasional f-cking d-ckhead. [Laughs] Then, there’s gonna be people who are sometimes just so excited that they get a little too drunk, and they misrepresent themselves and feel awful afterwards. People are people. I enjoy the VIP Q&As. Anytime that you can have dialogue with the general public, then it’s a wonderful thing.
