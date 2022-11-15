Lettuce Funk
facebook.com/LettuceFunk

Soul Kitchen is bringing the funk this Friday. Lettuce will be bringing three decades of jazz and funk grooves to Downtown Mobile. This band took form within the sacred halls of the Berklee College of Music. In a time when the jam scene was starting to get funky, Lettuce’s dedication to its art allowed the band to establish a grassroots following that the band has nurtured through eight studio releases and two live albums. 

To contact Stephen Centanni email scentanni@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Music Editor

Steve Centanni has served as the music editor for Lagniappe Weekly for almost two decades. During that time, he has acted as an observer, reporter and participant in the local music scene.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.