Soul Kitchen is bringing the funk this Friday. Lettuce will be bringing three decades of jazz and funk grooves to Downtown Mobile. This band took form within the sacred halls of the Berklee College of Music. In a time when the jam scene was starting to get funky, Lettuce’s dedication to its art allowed the band to establish a grassroots following that the band has nurtured through eight studio releases and two live albums.
Along the way, members of this band have respectively worked with artists such as Lady Gaga, Dave Matthews Band and Britney Spears. However, Lettuce’s improv jazz leanings combined with its relentless rhythms keep bringing its lineup back for more, including a brand new album.
Last summer, Lettuce introduced the masses to its latest release, “Unify.” Once again, Lettuce succeeds in conjuring some of the same jazz muses that made legends of artists such as Herbie Hancock, George Benson and Spyrogyra, which is evident in the album’s opener, “RVA Dance,” and other tracks such as “Hawk’s Claw.” However, Lettuce will not deny the funk with tracks such as “Keep That Funk Alive” (featuring Bootsy Collins) and “Lett the World Know.” The band also takes a trip with a dose of psychedelic jazz and funk with “‘Lude 2” and “Insta-Classic.” “Unify” might be a versatile collection of jazz-laden funk but Lettuce preserves a steadfast sonic undercurrent that unites these tracks. Locals should prepare to immerse themselves in an ocean of grooves.
