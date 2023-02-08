Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Olde Towne Daphne will be jamming this Sunday evening, as Grits & Greens will be bringing its versatile catalog to Manci’s Antique Club. After playing venues as a duo around Colorado, Ryann and Jesse McGhee’s move to Hattiesburg crossed them with drummer Jackson Bounds and bassist Jake Nobles.
Since combining their talents, this quartet has been gathering a regional following through their memorable live shows. Grits & Greens’ original material has been a jamming mix of blues, indie rock and soul featuring a vocal delivery that falls in the midst of Susan Tedeschi and Bonnie Raitt.
Over the past year, Grits & Greens has maintained a steady release of singles broken by the group’s Southern fried renditions of “I Am the Walrus” (The Beatles) and “Rocky Mountain Way” (Joe Walsh). The band’s original material reflects an earnest approach to songwriting.
The three-count rotation and mesmerizing vocals of “Let Me Roll It” pulls listeners into a warm, soothing embrace. The haunting twang of “Waco” slides between measures of pristine Southern rock for the modern era. “Slingshot” is the band’s newest single.
Pulling inspiration from Widespread Panic and Tedeschi Trucks Band, rock grooves carry verses accented with intricate rhythms. Grits & Greens’ productivity could result in a debut full-length in the near future.
