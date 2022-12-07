Each year, the Azalea City reverberates with a number of beloved holiday traditions. Over the years, Mobile has established live music traditions in the days leading to Christmas curated by the deejays at WZEW 92.1 FM.
92ZEW’s Locals All-Star Christmas Jam pulls together an extensive lineup of local artists for an evening of seasonal sounds and homegrown goodwill. The sonic versatility of the local scene has provided a stellar lineup that will regale the crowd with a revue of holiday songs. With new acts added each year, each passing Christmas Jam promises to create new holiday memories soundtracked by some of Mobile’s best artists.
Throughout the history of the Christmas Jam, Peek has remained a constant. This group will be returning to bring good tidings of great music to all in attendance. Red & the Revelers will be infusing a holiday song with jam-minded, swamp soul. Singer-songwriter Ryan Balthrop will be taking a break from Slide Bayou to stop by Soul Kitchen. “Gulf Coast Blues Boy” Jamell Richardson will be giving the crowd a blue Christmas filled with hot guitar licks.
The 5 Mile Brass Band will mingle Mardi Gras brass with seasonal music. Phil & Foster’s mix of Americana, folk and country will take the lineup to the backwoods. Laurie Anne Armour’s honeyed vocals and bright delivery are sure to bring smiles to the audience. Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet’s edgy folk rock is sure to make spirits bright. Singer-songwriter Stephen Sylvester will bring holiday greetings from the Eastern Shore. Molly Thomas’ musical poignancy combined with holiday sounds should mesmerize the audience.
Ayers Brothers Band’s intricate rock sounds will be a festive addition. Country up-and-comer Ella Salter will be on hand with her backup band, the Sunday Sinners. Sean Dudley’s knack for pulling sheer emotion from the piano keys will be a highlight for the evening. The Jollies’ raucous Celtic-inspired attitude will bring the crowd to its feet. Gravity Blinks will use its smooth, nostalgic brand of rock to spread cheer amongst the audience.
