Downtown Mobile’s centerpiece of all things jam will be hosting a Montgomery band with a whole lot of sound. Eight years ago, a group of high school friends brought The Talismen to life. With a headful of jams, the members forged a reputation for bringing a “totally unique experience featuring an expansive catalog of soulful, funk-filled originals.” A few years later, The Talismen released their debut album, “Jar Full of Something,” upon the public, which has since earned 1 million streams on Spotify. “Jar Full of Something” featured a jam style that pulled influences from Widespread Panic and infused it with horns in the style of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
They followed their debut with the evolutionary “Extra Vehicular Activity,” which was produced by Kevin Scott (Gov’t Mule, Wednesday Night Titans). This EP found the band exploring the world of jam with cuts serving as a flashback to The Disco Biscuits in the late ’90s. This style carried into the 2022 epic 10-minute single “Savage” before the release of “Lockwood,” which mingles yacht rock with Southern jam. While The Talismen come prepared with some covers as crowd pleasers, their original material stands on a level where the crowd will be begging for more.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.