With Labor Day bringing the summer beach season to an end, locals will have a small window of time to enjoy the beach before the annual flock of snowbirds arrive from the North.
Flora-Bama will be filling this time with their annual Bulls on the Beach rodeo event. While the event might be sold out, this beachside roadhouse will still be lively with its usual heavy lineup of musical acts.
Those looking for a proper after-party for Bulls on the Beach should stick around and watch the sunset while Ryan Dyer provides the soundtrack. Dyer’s dedication to both his music and his career has allowed him to make a steady rise in the local country scene.
Since becoming a regular performer at the Flora-Bama, he has expanded his listening audience, due to the establishment’s extensive patronage from all points of the map.
While he celebrates a mainstream country sound, Dyer has qualities that set him apart from many of the artists surfing the radio waves. His latest single, “Stupid Dreams,” is the best example. Dyer takes an honest approach to his songwriting.
Even though he is steadily focused on boosting his presence on the national stage, his songs still reflect the life of a country boy translating his life into song. With verses assessing the past and present of his musical movements, “Stupid Dreams” provides a vivid reflection of a young up-and-coming country artist.
